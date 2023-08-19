DOH probes reported spike in diseases linked to LNG power plant exposure in Batangas City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT. The PMJC hold signs demanding an investigation into the health issues association with LNG plants in Batangas City after a press conference on August 17, 2023.

There are no links found between the reported health cases and the power plant operations so far but the Calabarzon health chief says the validation process will take some time

BATANGAS, Philippines – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) Calabarzon has started its investigation into the reported spike in cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in Batangas City that is being linked to exposure to liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plants.

“Upon directives from DOH Secretary Teodoro ‘Ted’ Herbosa, we have launched an investigation to validate the reported increase in cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in Batangas City in collaboration with the City Health Office,” said DOH Calabarzon Regional Director Ariel Valencia.

Valencia said the team – composed of staff from Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management in Health (DRRM-H), Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), and the Non-Communicable Disease Cluster led by Dr. Voltaire Guadalupe – “went to Batangas City to work closely with the City Health Office to validate the morbidity data.”

He said the team has found no link, so far, to the reported health cases, but added that the process of validating the claim will take time.

“Initially based on the pooled data of morbidity and mortality cases from the City health office, we have yet to see anything that we can link to the power plant operation. But it would still take some time to validate the claim. We have to look at the other relevant documents such as the baseline data on air and water quality, and most importantly, checked on the health of the affected communities,” Valencia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In a press conference held on Thursday, August 17, medical, legal, media practitioners and residents from affected communities and concerned organizations gathered to discuss the reinforced call for the Department of Health (DOH) to declare a public health emergency in Batangas and to investigate the health impacts of LNG and fossil gas plants to the residents.

The campaign is led by the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) in partnership with the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

The group claimed that five barangays in Batangas City continue to suffer from diseases brought by local fossil gas plants, and that they had submitted their petition to the Department of Health (DOH) in January.

“Almost 4,000, with kids under five counted at over 2,000 from 2017 to 2021 are struggling with respiratory infections and cardiovascular diseases due to ‘dirty air’ caused by fossil gas plants in Batangas City known as the capital of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Philippines. The individuals who were affected are residents of Ilijan, Malitam, Sta. Rita Karsada, Tabangao Ambulong, and Tabangao Aplaya,” the group said in a statement.

In January, the Batangas City Health Office issued a statement saying “it found no evidence-based data,” indicating that the reported cases of Influenza-like Illness in the five barangays in Batangas City are directly caused by LNG or fossil fuel power plants. – Rappler.com