DepEd issues car loan scam warning, PNP-HPG seizes 5 cars

IMPOUNDED. The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group flagged and impounded these four vehicles in September 2023 as they followed up a car loan scam that victimized 17 teachers in Pampanga province.

Seventeen Pampanga public school teachers say scammers promise attractive returns but leave victims in debt with their vehicles missing

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday, October 4, issued an advisory about a “car loan scam” victimizing public school teachers in Pampanga province.

The DepEd statement on the “Labas-Casa/Assume Balance/Loan Accommodation scheme” said 17 teachers were duped into taking vehicle loans they could not afford and then left high and dry when the facilitator disappeared with their purchases.

The lure: a promise of passive income by enrollment in a transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

The reality: most of the teachers never saw the vehicles nor the promised earnings.

The DepEd issued its warning more than three months after teachers started complaining to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The scheme, based on complaints that Rappler accessed, involves the facilitator of the loans and vehicle purchases, his teacher agents who get commissions for every successful applicant, a vehicle sales office in Bataan, and a bank that approved the loans.

The teachers filed complaints with the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Bataan, Quezon City, and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan for violations of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016, Article 315 and 316 under the Revised Penal Code, and falsification of documents.

PAOCC sources told Rappler on Thursday, October 5 that the Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) has recovered five of 29 involved vehicles, four in September and a fifth in October.

The PNP-HPG has placed all 29 vehicles under national alarm. There have been no arrests so far.

The DepEd said it will conduct debriefing, counseling, and psychological first aid to the teachers victimized by the scheme. It also pledged to closely coordinate with authorities to detain the suspects.

Rappler interviewed a teacher-complainant in June but held off publication because she asked to withhold key information on teacher-agents.

Other complainants have refused to speak as they hid the loans from their families.

Complaint documents show 13 of the teachers work at the Justino Sevilla High School, one at the Camba National High School, and another at Mangga-Cacutud High School, all in Arayat town. One teaches at the Pampanga High School in San Fernando, and one more at the San Pedro Elementary School in Sasmuan town.

‘Forged signatures’

Teacher Corazon Maninang told Rappler in June that she applied online in April for a vehicle loan. She never got to sign a loan or vehicle purchase document but now has to pay P18,000 a month for a car she has never seen.

A co-teacher enticed her by dangling a P30,000 incentive. The agent assured her that a ride-service operator would pay for the monthly amortization of the Toyota Vios.

Maninang said she belated learned via a phone call on April 21 that EastWest Bank approved her supposed car loan. Two days later, her co-teacher asked her to open an account with the bank to process the loan. As Maninang already had an existing account with the bank, she was told to forward the details.

Two days later, the alleged facilitator requested her husband’s identification card and proof of billing to complete the loan processing and ensure the vehicle’s release.

When Maninang inquired on April 29 about the vehicle’s release, the facilitator said it would take another week.

She was surprised to get a call on May 8 from Toyota Bataan, asking for feedback on the Toyota Vios car released under her name. Maninang said she told the firm’s representative she did not have the car.

“However, the representative replied that as per their system, the unit was released under my name,” part of her affidavit read.

When Maninang called the facilitator for an explanation, he told her not to answer calls from the car dealer.

She subsequently checked with Toyota Bataan on May 18 and found a signature on the sales invoice that was not hers.

When Maninang asked who signed for her, and was told a second teacher brought in the signed documents.

She alleged that her husband’s signature was also forged. Under the law, the spouse has to agree to financial transactions.

In Tagalog, she explained falling for the scheme because of a sudden surge in expenses, including her children’s enrollment, an upcoming graduation of one offspring, and the wedding of another.

“When you need money, you will find time. Especially if you trust your fellow teachers, those who got involved, became victims, and got deceived in this mess. At first you will really fall for it because there are many of us. My fellow teachers are with me here, all strapped for cash,” said Maninag.

Vehicles resold

PAOCC Undersecretary Gilber Cruz called the case “technical carnapping.”

He said it took time for them to complete the complaints as most of the affected teachers hesitated to speak up.

“The teachers were ashamed to speak,” the official told Rappler.

He said their fear may also be due to a department circular banning teachers from moonlighting.

Maninang and other teachers identified the facilitator as Roel Alvarado, a resident of Floridablanca. Rappler reached him on September 15 but he refused to give his side.

In a mix of Tagalog and English he said, “I have no comment. Just ask other agents. We have documents on our 300 clients and only the Arayat ones are complaining.”

The teachers also cited the manager and an agent from the Toyota Bataan Branch in Balanga town.

Maninang said the prosecutor’s office called for a hearing on September 25 and October 3 but Alvarado did not appear.

PAOCC said the returns promised ranger from P18,000 to P30,000 pesos, not including a monthly payment to cover the amortization of the mortgaged vehicles.

Cruz said the units were actually sold through an “assume balance” plan, without the teachers’ knowledge or approval.

“In other situations, when the teacher cannot provide Alvarado with evidence of income or sign loan documents that the banks require, Alvarado and his team would file for car loans using forged documents from teachers and have the vehicles released without their knowledge or consent,” said PAOCC.

In these cases, Cruz said, the teachers did not even have copies of the forged documents.

‘Layaway plan’

The driver of a Toyota Vios flagged and impounded along Quirino Highway, Quezon City in September told the PNP-HPG that he acquired the vehicle through a company named Striker, which offers a layaway payment arrangement for vehicles.

The vehicle was registered under the name of one of the teachers who filed complaints against Alvarado and his group. It is in the list of wanted vehicles under the PNP-HPG’s Vehicle Information Management System.

The driver said the layaway payment scheme is P36,000 monthly over a five-year period or a total cost of more than P2.1 million.

Based on the Toyota website, a brand new Vios unit ranges from P700,000 to P1 million.

Toyota Bataan management sent a statement to Rappler on June 29, saying it “has always followed the legal process in all its transactions.”

“All units that are released within our dealership follow standard operating procedures. We cannot comment on other extraneous contracts or arrangements that the customer/buyer made with other individuals,” the branch said.

After being informed of the DepEd advisory, the Balanga dealership said it would get back after talking with their top management.

Rappler also tried to reach out to East West Banking Corp. Guagua branch. Their representatives said they are not allowed to entertain interviews. The main branch has not answered phone calls. We will update this story once we get a response. – Rappler.com