Thousands of Albay evacuees leave camps even as Lagman eases order

MAYON VOLCANO. Screenshot from footage of the pyroclastic density current or PDC event at 6:18 am on June 8, 2023, recorded from the Mayon Volcano Observatory.

Albay's governor and the mayors agree that that their future response efforts will be based on data-driven and science-based criteria

ALBAY, Philippines – Hundreds of families from areas outside the six-kilometer danger zone of Mayon volcano began leaving evacuation camps barely a week after Albay Governor Edcel Greco “Grex” Lagman ordered their decampment.

But they left the camps without being compelled as local officials met on Wednesday, June 21, and agreed to make the decampment of thousands of evacuees from outside the danger zone in Guinobatan and Santo Domingo towns voluntary.

Lagman said that as of Thursday, June 22, 30% of the evacuees from these areas have left the evacuation centers.

Nevertheless, the government would consider those who left the evacuation centers economically-displaced and eligible for aid, according to Lagman.

This development followed a meeting between the governor and mayors Paul Chino Garcia of Guinobatan and Joseling Aguas of Santo Domingo to discuss the ballooning number of families from outside the danger zone seeking temporary shelters.

Lagman said at least 44% of the evacuees came from communities beyond the six-kilometer radius danger zone, putting unnecessary strain on government resources and services.

He said approximately 1,688 families or 5,473 people from Santo Domingo and 877 families or about 2,972 individuals from Guinobatan were residing within a seven- and eight-kilometer radius of the active volcano.

Garcia had earlier refused to comply with Lagman’s directive, arguing that he believed the families outside the six-kilometer radius danger zone were still at risk because their communities were surrounded by two large gullies of the volcano. He reiterated his position during the Wednesday meeting with Lagman.

After the meeting, Lagman accepted Garcia’s reasons for evacuating families from outside the danger zone.

“The exercise of his (Garcia’s) executive discretion was reasonable given the topography of residential areas outside the permanent danger zone,” he said.

Lagman acknowledged that the residents the Guinobatan town government evacuated were “exposed to real danger.”

At the same time, Lagman lauded Aguas for issuing an order to decamp families from Santo Domingo who came from areas outside the danger zone.

He said the families from Santo Domingo “voluntarily returned” to their homes and received food aid from the local government.

Lagman and the mayors reached an agreement that those who voluntarily left the evacuation centers would still be considered “evacuees,” granting them access to the government’s aid program for families displaced due to the threat posed by Mayon volcano.

The governor announced that he has decided not to enforce his powers to compel compliance with the decampment order earlier this week.

Lagman, however, said he and the mayors have agreed on a common policy regarding evacuation protocols.

He said they all agreed that their gold standard would be the alert level raised by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), “which provides the hard science.”

Based on the current Alert Level 3 raised by Phivolcs, only communities within the six-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano are at risk.

“A mutual agreement was reached that all future response efforts will be based on data-driven and science-based criteria,” part of Lagman’s statement read. – Rappler.com