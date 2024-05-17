‘Hindi ko na po maalala’: Filipinos online poke fun at Alice Guo through memes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Some social media users used Mayor Alice Guo's answers during a Senate hearing on POGOs to relate to situations such as spending one's salary and checking up on someone, among others

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online are having a field day mocking the evasive mayor of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, and her sticking to her claim during Senate hearings that she does not remember details about her past.

Guo, a first-time mayor, attended the Senate hearing because of information linking her to the raid of a Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) inside a compound right beside the municipio of the second-class Tarlac municipality.

During the hearing, Guo claimed she could not remember where she was born, the reason behind the 17-year delay in her birth registration, and the homeschool program she was under. “Hindi ko na po maalala (I can’t recall anymore),” was her repeated reply.

Her evasiveness prompted Senator Risa Hontiveros to ask if the mayor is an asset from China to infiltrate Philippine politics.

Some users used popular culture references to poke fun at Guo’s “inability” to answer questions on how she was raised in the Philippines, especially the hit 2010 Filipino movie My Amnesia Girl.

Others used Guo’s answers during the hearing to relate to situations such as spending one’s salary and checking up on someone, among others.

“kaya mo pa?” your honor, hindi ko na po alam — ً (@vxyadi) May 12, 2024

Filipinos were also creative to create skits on TikTok from what happened at the Senate hearing.

The Office of the Solicitor General has launched a probe on Guo on Thursday, May 16, to determine “if there is good reason to believe that the subject is unlawfully holding or exercising public office.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., supported the move as he too questioned how Guo was raised in the Philippines. He also promised to improve monitoring procedures to avoid incidents of foreigners posing as Filipinos. – Rappler.com