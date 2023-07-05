For Baguio activist, red-tagging brings back memories of military abuse

BAD MEMORIES. Activist Fortunata 'Emi' Carreon's July 3 handwritten letter about how she and her siblings experienced alleged military abuses years ago.

For Baguio activist Emi Carreon, a recent case of red-tagging brings back disturbing memories of the alleged military abuse she experienced three decades ago

BAGUIO, Philippines – Red-tagging, the act of labelling people as members or supporters of the communist New People’s Army (NPA), not only comes with the threat of being charged in court, arrested, disappearing, or being killed, but it also creates psychological trauma for the victims.

For Fortunata “Emi” Carreon, being red-tagged also brings back disturbing memories of the abuse she and her siblings experienced at the hands of the military more than three decades ago.

The military has accused the 52-year-old Baguio Night Market vendor of being a part of the Agustin Begnalen Command, the NPA unit operating in Abra province.

Her face and name appeared in leaflets and presentations titled “Current Threat Situation, Pictures of Identified Personalities” of the North Abra guerrilla front. According to her, she was listed as the No. 9 rebel personality in the Periodic Security Report for the 4th Quarter of 2022.

Carreon said this reminded her of the abuse she and her siblings suffered at the hands of the military over 34 years ago in their hometown, Licuan-Baay.

In a handwritten statement in Ilokano sent on July 3, Carreon recalled how government troops threatened and accused them of being NPA members and held them hostage.

“It was December 22, 1988. I can never forget how they used us as human shields when they chanced upon us on the road at the boundary of Licuan and Lacub during a battle between them (the military) and the NPA,” she said.

Carreon is the former secretary-general of the provincial chapter of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance in Abra. However, she resigned when she moved to Baguio in 2000 after having her child. She has continued her activism as a volunteer for Innabuyog, the regional chapter of the women’s group Gabriela.

Since 2014, she has been helping her husband sell food at the Baguio Night Market while continuing her volunteer work.

Pressure and threats

In a July 4 interview, Carreon said state agents have been pressuring her family in Licuan-Baay to convince her to come home to Abra and “clear her name.”

“They instructed them to convince me to go to Abra to clear my name and told them that if I did not comply, a warrant of arrest would be issued against me,” she said.

She recalled a phone conversation in May with certain Jay Cabaya and Jomar Barbero, who introduced themselves as personnel from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). She said they asked her for a “face-to-face meeting.”

Carreon said that they, too, made a similar threat.

“I am worried for my security and the possibility that I will be arrested and detained. It is mentally tasking, thinking about what might happen every time I go out to work at night,” she said.

Carreon said she was also worried about her family in Licuan-Baay, especially given the health condition of their elderly mother.

“They (siblings and relatives) no longer allow me to visit our home, even during special occasions. We also decided not to tell our mother about this because it might cause her unnecessary stress,” Carreon added.

Cause for concern

In a statement, Innabuyog Cordillera expressed concern for Carreon’s safety, saying that red-tagging is “a perilous practice and stigmatizes individuals,” which often leads to graver human rights violations and abuses.

“We vehemently condemn any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or violate the rights of Emi or any individual engaged in the noble pursuit of defending the rights of indigenous women,” the group said.

In an interview, Innabuyog Secretary-General Audrey Corse said the military has been using a rogue gallery to file charges against activists, citing the cases filed against five women human rights defenders.

“We believe these leaflets and presentations, where they identify Emi as an NPA member, are a pretext for trumped-up cases or worse. We are taking all precautions and assisting her with possible legal action,” she added.

Last January, seven activists and development workers from Ilocos and Baguio City were implicated in an NPA ambush in Malibcong, Abra. The court quashed the warrant and excluded them from the case last May.

Red-tagging cases against activists and government critics continue to mount in the Cordillera despite the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) advisory and complaint resolutions urging state forces to stop the practice.

Several Baguio councilors have also called for dialogues on the issue and have supported the passage of a human rights defenders protection ordinance because of the increasing incidents in the city.

Not on the police list

Licuan-Baay police chief Captain Freddy Chumayag said on Wednesday, July 5, they were unaware about Carreon’s case and did not receive any report, material, or gathered information from their intelligence network in the area regarding her activities and alleged links to the NPA..

“I don’t know anything about this individual being accused as an NPA. We have separate intel (intelligence) operatives (from the Army),” Chumayag said.

He said Carreon’s name was not on their list.

Rappler reached out to the Army’s 24th Infantry Battalion through their public number and was told that they needed to coordinate with their officials first before they give a statement. – Rappler.com