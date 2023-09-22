Former Bulacan congressman Pedro Pancho dies, 89

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pancho served 6 terms as representative of Bulacan’s 2nd district. He ‘brought to the people of Bulacan the tangible gains of legislation, especially in social services and infrastructure,’ says Speaker Romualdez.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Pedro Pancho, a six-time former congressman of the second district of Bulacan, died on Thursday, September 21, his congresswoman daughter Tina Pancho announced on Facebook. He was 89.



The House of Representatives on Friday, September 22, adopted Resolution 1323, expressing their condolences to the Pancho family.

“The honorable Pancho brought to the people of Bulacan the tangible gains of legislation, especially in social services and infrastructure. This is the legacy that he will be remembered by his constituents,” Speaker Martin Romualdez, who co-authored the resolution with some senior House officials, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The resolution cited that Pancho “prioritized the welfare of his constituents by conducting public consultations six days every week, providing scholarships to poor but deserving college students, and extending medical and financial assistance to indigent patients of the Bulacan Medical Center, Baliuag District Hospital, and Ospital ng Guiguinto.”

“The demise of Honorable Pedring Pancho leaves a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends and his constituents from the Second Legislative District of Bulacan who will always remember him for his honesty, integrity, hard work and genuine concern for the community and country,” the resolution further read.

The late former lawmaker was the author of House Bill 6429 or “An Act Providing Subsidy for Students Affected by Tuition Fee Increases, Establishing for the Purpose the Educational Subsidy Fund, and Appropriating Funds Therefor,” and HB 6748 or “An Act Establishing a Treasury Crop Certificate System in the Marketing of Palay, Corn and Other Grains and Appropriating Funds Therefor.”

Pancho served six terms as the 2nd District representative of Bulacan, from 1992 to 2001, and from 2004 to 2013.

A necrological service was held on Friday outside the main lobby of the House of Representatives before he was brought to his home in Baliuag.

His daughter Tina is the current 2nd District representative of Bulacan. – Rappler.com