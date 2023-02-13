General Luna, Quezon gives some comfort to loveless town workers

NO HONEY, BUT WITH SOME MONEY. Dozens of loveless employees of the General Luna municipal government in Quezon province get some cash comfort from Mayor Matt Florido's own pockets.

Municipal employees loveless for at least five years get the equivalent of triple pay, with the mayor spending P50,000 in personal funds

GENERAL LUNA, Philippines – At the town hall of General Luna, in Quezon province, there are no losers in the game of love.

Mayor Matt Florido gave 17 municipal employees who have spent at least five years without romantic partners, the equivalent of triple pay for Tuesday, February 14, or Valentine’s Day.

The mayor’s office on Monday, February 13 said 20 other current “loveless” town employees were given options. They could enjoy a long weekend – with a one day leave with pay on Monday, the eve of Valentine’s Day – or avail of the equivalent of double pay if they chose to work on February 14.

The mayor’s office released the names of all the loveless beneficiaries. Rappler is withholding the list for the sake of the workers’ privacy.

Florido announced the new perks during the Monday flag ceremony on February 6.

On a purely scout’s-honor basis, applicants for the special treat only had to submit applications to the office of the mayor or to the human resource management office.

Florida told Rappler his love gifts came from personal funds.

No funds of the town were used, he stressed.

The mayor also capped the total value of the gifts at P50,000.

General Luna, a fourth-class municipality, pays workers an average of P429 per day, up to P1,000 for high-ranking, permanent officials.

Florido has made these Valentine’s Day gratuities a tradition since 2019, in keeping with the label he has given the town, ” General Luna ang Bayan na May Puso” ( General Luna, Quezon the town with a heart).

– Rappler.com