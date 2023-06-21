Mayor defies Albay governor’s order to send thousands of evacuees home

'GO HOME.' Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman directs two town mayors to send home evacuees from outside the Mayon volcano danger zone to avoid straining meager resources.

ALBAY, Philippines – A town mayor on Tuesday, June 20, defied Governor Edcel Greco “Grex” Lagman’s order to send home over 8,000 people who had evacuated to safer grounds because their homes were outside the six-kilometer radius danger zone of the active Mayon volcano.

The evacuees, approximately 8,455 people, represent about 44% of the residents who fled their homes due to the threat posed by the active volcano.

On Monday, June 19, Lagman instructed the mayors of Guinobatan and Santo Domingo towns to decamp those who live outside the danger zone.

During a press briefing, Lagman said 1,688 families, or about 5,473 people in Santo Domingo, and another 377 families, or approximately 2,972 people in Guinobatan were evacuated without scientific basis and advice from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The government considers only areas within a six-kilometer radius zone in Albay to be in danger.

Lagman said the 8,455 evacuees from areas outside the current danger zone were unnecessarily affecting the government response and straining limited public resources meant for those in genuine need of assistance.

Guinobatan Mayor Paul Chino Garcia, however, disagreed with Lagman’s instruction, asserting that it would put thousands of people at risk.

“I cannot risk the lives of the residents. No amount of money can compensate for the value of human life,” Garcia said.

He said Mayon has released volcanic debris down two channels where the residents live.

In an interview with broadcaster DZGB, Garcia said he would not send home 905 families, or over 3,000 people, from the villages of Tandarora and Maninila who evacuated on June 9, even if Lagman insisted.

According to Garcia, the barangays are surrounded by two areas that serve as channels for volcanic debris.

“I respect Governor Lagman’s order, but I cannot compromise or endanger the lives of the people,” Garcia said.

He urged Lagman to assess the situation on the ground by inspecting the areas.

Joy Maravillas, the head of the town’s disaster risk reduction and management office, said residents outside the six-kilometer radius danger zone had to be evacuated on June 9 because they lived near the two huge gullies of the volcano.

In Santo Domingo, residents of barangays Lidong, Fidel Surtida, Santa Misericordia, and San Fernando fled their homes on June 12 when lava flowed in one of the volcano’s gullies.

The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office said some 5,751 families, or about 19,819 people, were evacuated in the towns of Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo, as well as the cities of Ligao and Tabaco as of Monday.

But it only listed 4,749 families, or around 18,184 people, residing within the danger zone in 14 villages.

In a June 19 letter to Mayor Joseling Aguas Jr. of Santo Domingo, Lagman said, “Our records reveal that based on your submitted Mayon Volcano population at risk for Sto. Domingo, there is no population residing inside the 6-km radius PDZ. In consideration of the above and the meager resources that we have, the inconvenience to the displaced individuals and the possible secondary effects such as disease outbreaks, mental and psychological issues, may I respectfully request and urge the local government of Sto. Domingo to allow the current evacuees composed of 1,688 families or 5,473 persons to return to their residences for the time being until Phivolcs recommend that they be evacuated.”

Lagman explained that it would “ensure that our stockpile will be able to last should we evacuate residents from the seven- and eight-kilometer radius extended danger zone, prevent donors’ fatigue, and promote well-being of our evacuees.”

Although reluctant, Aguas advised the decampment of evacuees from barangays Lidong, Fidel Surtida, Santa Misericordia, and San Fernando effective Wednesday.

Former Albay governor and 2nd district Representative Joey Salceda said, “The primary responsibility for evacuees lies with local government units, but we really need national government support to keep people safe. The rumblings continue and the danger remains. We respectfully request the continued support of the national government for local governments with evacuees.”

He added, “Zero-casualty can be a very expensive objective – but it is embedded in our Constitution, our culture, and our values that there is nothing more expensive than the loss of human life.” – Rappler.com