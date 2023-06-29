Gun ban takes effect in Bacoor ahead of merger plebiscite

Members of the Bacoor City PNP check on vehicles and motorists at a checkpoint along Coastal road in Zapote at midnight, June 28, 2023, for the July 29 plebiscite.

The July 29 plebiscite will determine the fate of the proposal to rename and significantly trim down the number of Bacoor City's barangays

CAVITE, Philippines – Authorities enforced a gun ban in Bacoor City on Wednesday, June 28, a month before a plebiscite on the proposal to merge and reduce the number of more than 40 of the city’s barangays.

The gun ban, ordered by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), will be implemented by the Cavite police until August 5.

Bacoor will hold the plebiscite on July 29, which will decide the fate of its 49 barangays.

The plebiscite would determine the fate of the proposal to rename and reduce the number of Bacoor City’s barangays from 49 to 23.

The July 29 plebiscite, contained in Comelec Resolution No. 10917, is based on Bacoor City Ordinance No. 275-2023, which seeks to merge the city’s barangays.

Based on the ordinance, 44 barangays will be merged into 18 villages. It also seeks to rename five barangays.

During the plebiscite period, prohibited acts include bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons; organizing or maintaining strike forces; suspending local elective officials; and transferring or detailing officers and employees in the civil service.

The Bacoor police are now conducting checkpoints in strategic areas in the locality together with Comelec.

The information and campaign period started on Wednesday and would be until July 27.

On plebiscite day, voting is scheduled from 7 am to 3 pm in designated polling places.

During the information and campaign period, it is prohibited to remove, destroy, or tamper with lawful plebiscite propaganda, while holding of barangay assemblies or “pulong-pulong” is encouraged.

On the eve of plebiscite day, it will be prohibited to buy, serve, or consume intoxicating liquor; campaign; and give or accept free transportation, food, drinks, or other things of value.

Bacoor City has 294,496 registered voters based on the 2022 elections data.

Police-Cavite director Colonel Christopher Olazo, said motorists need to be ready to show their car registration papers and driving licenses at the checkpoints.

The barangays proposed to be merged are the following:

Sineguelasan

Banalo

Alima

Tabing Dagat

Camposanto

Daang Bukid

Kaingen

Digman

Mabolo 1

Mabolo 2

Mabolo 3

Salinas 2

Salinas 3

Salinas 4

Maliksi 2

Maliksi 3

Zapote 1

Zapote 2

Zapote 3

Zapote 4

Talaba 1

Talaba 3

Talaba 7

Talaba 4

Talaba 5

Talaba 6

Aniban 1

Aniban 3

Aniban 5

Aniban 2

Aniban 4

Mambog 2

Mambog 5

Niog 1

Niog 2

Niog 3

Ligas 1

Ligas 2

Real 1

Real 2

P.F. Espiritu 2

P.F. Espiritu 3

P.F. Espiritu 5

P.F. Espiritu 6

The five barangays proposed to be renamed are the following:

Zapote 6 to Zapote 3

Ligas 3 to Ligas 2

P.F. Espiritu 4 to P.F. Espiritu 3

P.F. Espiritu 7 to P.F. Espiritu 5

P.F. Espiritu 8 to P.F. Espiritu 6.

