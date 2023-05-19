IP kids hit the ramp ahead of Albay’s Miss Daragang Magayon coronation night

CATWALK. A Miss Daragang Magayon 2023 candidate teaches an 8th grade Agta-Tabangnon teenager how to walk on the ramp in Mayong village, Tiwi town in Albay.

'We hope that one day, they will represent their indigenous community in beauty pageants,' says Albay Vice Governor Glenda Bongao

ALBAY, Philippines – For the first time in Albay province, indigenous Agta-Tabangnon children participated in the annual Daragang Magayon Festival, hitting the ramp and taking on the roles of candidates in a beauty pageant.

The initiative aimed to foster self-confidence and develop various skills, including social graces.

Forty children and teenagers from an Agta-Tabangnon community, half of whom were day care center pupils, were selected to spend a day with Miss Daragang Magayon 2023 hopefuls for a day of mentoring in Tiwi, Albay. The coronation night for the Search for Daragang Magayon 2023 will take place on Friday, May 19, at the Albay Astrodome.

Miss Daragang Magayon 2023 Beauty Pageant candidates joined the Agta Tabangnon community event held at the 24/7 Resort in Tiwi, Albay.

MENTORING. A Miss Daragang Magayon 2023 candidate mentors a girl from the Agta-Tabangnon community on social graces in Tiwi town Albay.

Each young Agta Tabangnon was paired with a role model to guide them during the event, which was initiated by Albay Vice Governor Glenda Ong Bongao.

Bongao said the IP children were chosen as beneficiaries of a local gender and development program, and “to enhance their personality through interaction with the Miss Daragang Magayon candidates.”

Monica Julia Donggon, a 21-year-old psychology graduate from Masbate City, is one of the Miss Daragang Magayon candidates who devoted her day to mentoring IP children, including 8th grader Rosella Cultivo from Joroan National High School whom she taught social graces.

“It’s my first time immersing myself in the IP community. I’m delighted to be part of the charity work and experience the overwhelming sense of community with the Agta-Tabangnon,” Donggon told Rappler.

Cultivo, the youngest among seven siblings, said she was nervous at first, but added she was happy for the experience that helped boost her confidence, improve her posture, and provided her guidance in embracing her tribe despite the bullying they face.

The 15-year-old Agta-Tabangnon said she aspires to become a teacher.

Another Miss Daragang Magayon 2023 candidate, Lienel Natividad, a 21-year-old artist from Malinao, Albay, was assigned to six-year-old Sheena Dacuya, who is participating in the Miss Little Magayon competition.

Natividad said teaching the tribal children social graces was an opportunity to help them dream big and shape their future, and “a great way for us to connect with the tribal children and share whatever we can to improve their self-confidence.”

Naga National High School 11th grader Mia Mae Come said they were taught to be confident as members of the tribal community amid the stereotyping of members of IP communities. Like Cultivo, Come said she also dreamed of becoming a teacher someday.

As the charity event drew to a close, the Bongao-led group announced the selection of Miss Little and Teen Daragang Magayon from among the IP children. The winners received the Media Choice Award, Miss Photogenic, and Little and Teen Daragang Magayon titles.

The winners were also given cash prizes, bags, and toys, and the IP children’s families received food packs.

Bongao said, “We hope that one day, they will represent their indigenous community in beauty pageants,” and be in the league of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman, and 1999 Miss Universe 1st runner-up Miriam Quimbao, among others. – Rappler.com