Landslides triggered by Typhoon Egay claim lives in Cordilleras

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Clearing operations and restoration of power lines are ongoing in Baguio City following Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) on Thursday, July 27.

A family of four were among the fatalities buried in the landslide in Buguias, Benguet

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Casualties from the wrath of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) are piling up in the Cordilleras.

Four were reported killed in Buguias, Benguet after a landslide buried a house in Lower Abatan Barangay.

One teenager was also earlier reported among the victims in a landslide that buried their house in Kitma, Barangay Bakakeng in Baguio. A late report said that six Apayao residents remained buried in a massive landslide in Lubong Butao Brangay in Calanasan town.

Apayao Governor Elias C. Bulut said they would call in the Philippine Army to help find the missing persons as the area was about a kilometer from the main road. The terrain and, the rain and wind brought by the tail end of Typhoon Egay made it difficult for the province to do the rescue by themselves.

Meanwhile, the Benguet Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that the four dead in the Buguias landslide all came from a single family, including a two-year-old child.

Two others in the family were reported injured. The dead were identified as Jasmine Tumpap Dulot, 12; Marjorie Dolorito Tumpap, 20; Camille Tumpap Dulot, 5; and two-year-old Hosana Tumpap.

It also said that one female remained missing in Kibungan town. The PDRRMC said that the woman was cleaning their pigpen Wednesday morning when a landslide came crashing and buried her.

Also last Wednesday morning, a 16-year-old boy in Barangay Kitma was pinned in his room when their house was also buried in a landslide. His parents were rescued but he did not make it alive to the hospital. – Rappler.com