Marcos signs law converting Carmona into component city

MANILA, Philippines – One step closer to cityhood.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Thursday, February 23, a law that would convert the municipality of Carmona into a component city of Cavite province.

Republic Act No. 11938 passed the 19th Congress on July 25 and was backed by no less than Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez – close allies of Marcos.

Although the law was signed on Thursday, Malacañang only made public Marcos’ approval of the law on Friday, February 24.

Based on RA 11938, there will be a few changes in the local government unit once it is converted into a component city. Its elected officials – who received a fresh mandate during the May 2022 polls – will remain in office until the next election.

Carmona’s appointed officials and employees will also continue their roles and be absorbed by the newly created City of Carmona. Local taxes will also not increase, at least in the first five years of Carmona’s cityhood.

Carmona will also remain under the 5th legislative district of Cavite.

A plebiscite is set to be held within 60 days of Marcos’ signing the measure into law.

Before its impending move to cityhood, Carmona was the country’s richest municipality, with assets totaling over P6.212 billion. While Carmona is short of the minimum land area of at least 100 square kilometers, it more than makes up for it with its population of 106,256 – more than the minimum of 100,000.

Carmona is set to be Cavite’s eighth city. – Rappler.com