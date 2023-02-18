Cessna plane goes missing in Albay

The Cessna 340 aircraft has four people onboard and was bound for Manila

MANILA, Philippines– A Cessna plane went missing in Camalig, Albay, on Saturday, February 18, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed.

The Cessna 340 (Caravan) aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 last made contact at 6:46 am, while the aircraft was abeam Camalig Bypass Road.

“The aircraft departed Bicol International Airport at 6:43 am and was carrying four persons on board, a pilot, a crew, and two passengers. The flight was bound for Manila,” CAAP said.

CAAP said that the local government unit of Camalig, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Office of Civil Defense, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are coordinating with the agency in the search and rescue operations for the aircraft.

CAAP has also dispatched officers from its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board.

Last January, a Cessna plane went missing in Isabela. It has yet to be found. Authorities are hoping that its five passengers and pilot are alive as the search and rescue operations continue. – Rappler.com