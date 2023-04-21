Occidental Mindoro: Widespread brownouts worsen schooling during summer

OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM. Students in a school in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro hold classes under the trees for better air flow, as there is no option for electric ventilation or air conditioning in classrooms due to daily brownouts.

Students endure hot weather in schools, with no option for air conditioning or electric ventilation due to 20-hour daily brownouts in Occidental Mindoro. At least 10 students fainted or suffered from heat exhaustion.

MANILA, Philippines – Face-to-face classes in Occidental Mindoro have become more unbearable, not only because students endure soaring temperatures during the dry season (conveniently called “summer” in the Philippines), but also because power outages deprive them of the option to use electric fans or air conditioning in their classrooms.

In the town of San Jose, the disaster risk reduction and management office said that it provided assistance to a total of 10 students who experienced dizziness and collapsed during their classes from March 1 to April 18.

“Students from various schools encountered health problems due to hot weather and the brownouts,” the anti-disaster office wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, April 19.

Jhem Beron, a 33-year old mother who owns a solar-powered appliance business, said rechargeable fans have become a popular item among teachers and parents.

Even her sixth grade daughter brings a rechargeable fan to school to cope with the infernal weather.

She said some of her daughter’s schoolmates passed out, while some male pupils resorted to taking off their polos.

Teachers even allow students to bathe in the classroom’s bathrooms to alleviate the extreme heat, she added.

“Too many children are falling ill,” she lamented. “We hope that help reaches us so that our power issue would be fixed.”

In Pedro T. Mendiola Sr. Memorial National High School, some teachers were holding classes outside the classroom, under the trees, for better ventilation.

“It’s really hot inside the classrooms on the ground floor, and students are almost suffocated,” Alex Acosta, the school’s finance head, told Rappler.

He decried the “huge setback” on learning caused by the brownouts.

“Gadget utilization has been encouraged in schools, but teachers and students cannot use laptops, so we just go back to the traditional mode of learning. But once teachers and students get bothered by the hot weather, they cannot imbibe the process of instruction,” Acosta explained.

For a month now, Occidental Mindoro has been grappling with daily 20-hour brownouts as the lone power supplier cannot meet the daily energy supply demand of the province.

The province needs 30 megawatts of energy supply daily, but the Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation (OMCPC) – operator of a bunker fuel power plant – only operates one machine that could generate a mere 7 megawatts of electricity.

OMCPC has said it could not buy sufficient fuel due to the P1.2 billion in unpaid subsidies of the National Power Corporation, which is tasked by law to provide funds to areas not connected with the national grid.

The provincial government of Occidental Mindoro has declared a state of calamity due to the power crisis, allowing them to tap into special funds to ensure the continuous operation of essential services. – with reports from Chris Burnet Ramos/Rappler.com

Chris Burnet Ramos is an intern for Rappler who hails from Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. A third-year journalism student from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila, he currently writes for The Communicator, PUP College of Communication’s official publication.