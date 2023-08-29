Oil spill control response activated as fishing vessel sinks off Batangas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAPSIZED. Fishing vessel ANITA DJ II sank seven nautical miles from the shoreline of Cape Santiago, Barangay Bagong Silang in Calatagan, Batangas on August 27, 2023.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the fishing vessel, which sank off the coast of Calatagan, Batangas, on August 27, was loaded with 70,000 liters of diesel oil

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard has activated its Batangas command post for oil spill control after a fishing vessel sank off the waters of Calatagan Town on Sunday, August 27.

PCG Station Commander Captain Victorino Acosta said the vessel was loaded with 70,000 liters of diesel oil and that they already saw traces of oil sheen from where it sank.

The Marine Environmental Protection Group and Coast Guard Station in the nearby town of Mabini were also alerted for assistance.

Fishing vessel ANITA DJ II sank seven nautical miles from the shoreline of Cape Santiago, Barangay Bagong Silang in Calatagan around 7 am last Sunday.

The boat, owned by IRMA Fishing, left Navotas Port and was heading towards Palawan when it was pummeled by strong winds and waves due to Typhoon Goring.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Coast Guard immediately notified other substations in Calatagan and Nasugbu in Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro and quickly conducted rescue operations.

All 13 crew members, led by boat captain Maximo Villaruel, were rescued and brought to the PCG Substation in Calatagan where they received medical assistance from Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO). – Rappler.com