Ousted Pampanga town mayor says politics behind implication in P3.6-B drugs seized

Pampanga is now a hotspot for illegal drugs seized by authorities since 2022

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Ousted Mexico Mayor Teddy Tumang said early politicking is behind his implication in the P3.6 billion worth of smuggled narcotics that entered Subic Port and ended up in Mexico, Pampanga through a “controlled delivery” operation last September 24.

Tumang was summoned to appear at the hearing of the House committee on dangerous drugs on October 9, based on House Resolution 1346 and 1351 filed by Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Zambales 1st District Representative Jefferson Khonghun, respectively.

The House has started its probe on the recent drug operations in Pampanga.

Tumang denied his involvement in the 530 kilograms of shabu seized in a warehouse in Mexico town, in a press conference on Wednesday, October 11.

Local politics continues to stir in his town since his dismissal from service in August, he said.

“Nagawa na nga nila yung paaalisin nila ako sa aking tungkulin bilang mayor. Humahabol lang akong congressman, ginaganyan ako. Buhat noong nag declare akong hahabol ng congressman, hindi na ako tinigilan. Para sa akin, politika yon,” Tumang said.

(They have already dismissed me from service as mayor. I am just showing my intent to run as a congressman. From the time I declared my intention to run for Congress, they haven’t stopped since. To me, that’s politics.)

“Alam ko yung humahabol na congressman, yung isa niyang anak, yung board member (I know one of his children is running for Congress, the board member),” added Tumang, referring to provincial board member Micah Gonzales, daughter of Aurelio and a newcomer in politics who is serving her first term.

The former mayor called out Gonzales for implicating him during the hearing, and argued that the shipment arrived in the warehouse on September 24, a month after his dismissal from service.

“Congressman, never kong pinasukan yan. Tignan mo naman kung sino yung iniinvolve mo diyan. Kung meron kang galit sa akin, ‘wag mo naman akong idamay sa ganiyang bagay. Kung ayaw mong maglalaban tayo sa politika, ‘wag ganiyan. Ilagay sa tama. Kilala mo rin ako, never akong nakapag-transact o ano man,” said Tumang.

(Congressman, I’ve never gotten into this. Look at who you’re trying to involve here. If you’re infuriated at me, don’t involve me in this. If you don’t want us to be rivals in politics, not like this. You know me, I’ve never had any transaction or whatsoever.)

Illegal narcotics weighing over a ton have been confiscated by authorities since 2022, most of which were seized in Pampanga.

Apart from the multi-billion peso shipment seized in Mexico town, authorities also took 200 kilograms of shabu worth P1.3 billion from an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of a supermarket in Mabalacat City. Another P400 million worth of shabu that was in transit along North Luzon Expressway in Pampanga in September 2022 was also seized.

In Manila, two shipments with 323 kilograms of shabu from Mexico arrived at the Manila International Container Port on October 6. The P2.2 billion worth of narcotics were confiscated by authorities.

Gonzales is also facing graft charges before the Ombudsman in connection to flood control projects worth P612 million awarded by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region III.

Rappler tried to reach out to Gonzales but has not replied as of this writing. – Rappler.com