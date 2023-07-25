Pampanga commuters stranded as transport groups protest modernization costs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRANDED. Commuters are left stranded for long periods as many jeepney drivers stage a strike in Pampanga on Monday, July 24.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Commuters in Pampanga were left stranded along McArthur Highway, between the cities of Angeles and Mabalacat, as members of public transport groups went on strike shortly before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

The group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide-Rotang Angeles-Mabalacat (PISTON) joined Manibela, another public transport group, in the strike to dramatize their frustrations about the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program in time for Marcos’ annual address at the Batasang Pambansa.

Eduard Ferrer, the local president of the PISTON, said they were dramatizing their protest over the financial burdens that come with the modernization program, which include consolidation and cooperative membership fees, and the high cost of acquiring modern jeepneys itself.

The Confederation of Public Transport in Central Luzon and Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator na Tutol sa Phase Out (STOP) did not take part in the strike, saying they were not consulted about it.

However, the groups’ leader, Danilo Yumul, said the design of the modern jeepney was “anti-poor” and made the vehicles unaffordable to many.

A traditional jeepney currently costs around P150,000 to P250,000. The modern jeepneys are priced at P2.4 million to P2.8 million each and payable over seven years at some P30,000 to P40,000 a month.

In March, Yumul told Rappler that local jeepney manufacturers such as Malaguena Motors, Sarao should have been given the opportunity by the government to come up with their new designs, instead of leaving it to foreign manufacturers, to lower the costs of acquiring modern jeepneys and amortizations.

“Hindi nila binigyan ng chance ang mga local manufacturers… Agad silang kumuha ng ibang supplier. Kaso ang ginawa nila naghanap sila sa China… (They did not give local manufacturers a chance… Instead, they immediately sought a supplier from China…),” he said.

Yumul said the standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) required upgraded features for jeepneys like higher ceilings, relocated doors, and air conditioning. These features made the vehicles resemble buses instead of jeepneys and dramatically increased the costs of acquisition.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced there will be an increase in the equity subsidy from P160,000 to P260,000 to jeepney owners and drivers in acquiring modern jeepneys.

Still, Yumul said, it would be difficult for beneficiaries to afford monthly amortizations that could reach some P40,000 per unit.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended the deadline for traditional jeepney owners and drivers to consolidate into cooperatives until December 31.

Yumul said the consolidation filing fees alone range from P5,000 to P100,000, depending on the cooperative.

Each member needs a P20,000 capital share, and various processing fees are required. A minimum of 15 units are needed for each cooperative with at least P300,000 in the bank account.

According to Yumul, the impact could lead to a base fare increase from P12 to about P30, with a rate of P3 per kilometer instead of P1.50, to allow cooperative members to recover their investment. – Rappler.com