Pangasinan bans entry of ducks, culled hens amid bird flu cases

BANNED. Pangasinan province imposes a three-month ban on ducks and culled hens to prevent the entry of the avian influenza subtype H5N1.

The ban took effect on July 12 and will end on September 30

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The provincial government of Pangasinan has banned the entry of ducks and culled hens for three months to prevent the entry of the avian influenza virus, subtype H5N1.

The Provincial Veterinary Office released on Thursday, July 14, Executive Order 0103-2022, which Governor Ramon Guico III signed on July 11.

The ban took effect on July 12 and will end on September 30.

Guico deputized the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) to install checkpoints in the province’s borders as part of the ban’s implementation.

The governor said poultry products from other provinces can enter Pangasinan only if traders present a certification that they are free from bird flu or the Newcastle disease.

Guico also ordered all local chief executives in the province to make sure abattoirs and slaughterhouses in their respective areas are properly sanitized and meet hygiene standards.

Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Benguet, Isabela, Laguna, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, and Maguindanao have reported H5N1 cases, according to Department of Agriculture Memorandum Circular No. 27 series of 2022.

While the H5N1 strain is highly pathogenic, it is not known to affect humans. It is the A(H5N6) avian influenza strain that can infect people.

Pangasinan had a scare in March 2022 as barangays in Labrador town reported the deaths of hundreds of chickens.

But an investigation of the Labrador local government led to discovery of the Newcastle disease outbreak.

In February, bird flu was detected at a duck farm in Baliuag, Bulacan, and quail farms in the Pampanga towns of Candaba and Mexico. – Rappler.com