PH Coast Guard probes boat sinking in Rizal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Contingents from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Red Cross conduct search and rescue/retrieval operations near the area where a passenger boat capsized, at Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan, Rizal on July 28, 2023. 26 passengers died after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of Laguna de Bay in Rizal Province due to intense rain and heavy winds brought by Typhoon Egay.

The Philippine Coast Guard says complaints will be filed against the boat captain and operator

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Friday, July 28, that it is investigating the boat sinking incident in Binangonan, Rizal, which led to the deaths of at least 26 people.

“We have called for an investigation already, including on our personnel,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said in an interview with CNN Philippines on Friday.

He added that complaints would be filed against the boat captain and operator of the motor boat Aya Express.

On Thursday, July 27, the Aya Express was about 45 meters from land when it was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic and move to one side, leading the vessel to capsize off the waters of Binangonan, the PCG said earlier.

Forty people survived the mishap, including the captain and boat engineer, who and were taken into custody by authorities for investigation.

The Coast Guard reported an overloading problem as the boat’s capacity was designed for only 42 passengers. The boat manifest also showed just 22 names, it said.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) suspended the safety certificate of the Aya Express. MARINA has also issued a show cause order to the boat owner.

The regulatory agency said they will immediately conduct an investigation after the search and rescue operation.

MARINA said the ship safety certificate suspension will only be lifted after a meticulous inspection of the vessel and a comprehensive evaluation. – With a report from Reuters/Rappler.com