Phivolcs: Mayon Volcano pyroclastic density currents now more frequent

MAYON VOLCANO. Phivolcs observes a series of dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents at Mayon Volcano in Albay on June 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists observed an increase in the frequency of pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) from Mayon Volcano in Albay, which started late Sunday afternoon, July 9.

PDCs are made up of fragmented volcanic particles, gases, and ash that travel down volcanic slopes at high speeds.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory at 8 am on Monday, July 10, that there have been 33 PDCs since 5 pm, Sunday.

These PDCs were “generated by dome collapse from Mayon Volcano’s summit crater and the collapsing front and margins of the advancing lava flows on the upper to middle slopes.”

“The PDCs traveled for approximately 1 to 4 minutes down the Mi-isi (south) and Bonga (southeastern) gullies within 3.3 kilometers of the crater,” added Phivolcs.

The agency reiterated that Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, “but that an increase in the frequency of PDCs is being closely monitored.”

“It is strongly recommended that the areas inside the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone remain evacuated and that communities within the 7- and 8-kilometer radius be prepared in case current PDC activity worsens,” Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 3 was raised last June 8, with Mayon showing an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Other parameters

Meanwhile, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission “has only been slightly above background for the past three days and remains much lower than the typical ranges of eruption gas flux from Mayon,” Phivolcs said.

On Sunday, SO2 emission averaged 943 tons per day.

Phivolcs also said there have been 109 weak low-frequency volcanic earthquakes since 5 am, Monday, “but seismic energy release has been sustained at generally the same level” since June 15.

Phivolcs earlier warned that the Mayon unrest may last for months.

In late June, the Albay provincial government formed its Disaster Response Desk, which has been tasked with creating a “comprehensive and expanded recovery plan” for thousands of families displaced by the unrest. – Rappler.com