Volcanic earthquakes causing ‘abrupt, sustained’ increase in Mayon seismic energy

MANILA, Philippines – Volcanic earthquakes are causing “an abrupt and sustained increase in the level of seismic energy release” from Albay province’s Mayon Volcano, warned the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday afternoon, July 4.

Phivolcs said it began recording “a continuous tremor-like series of weak volcanic earthquakes” at 3:47 pm on Monday, July 3, which “steadied and increased in strength” on Tuesday morning and “persists to the present.”

“These events last approximately 11 seconds and recur at intervals of 5 seconds,” the agency said.

State volcanologists also observed a “pronounced increased” in sulfur dioxide emission on Monday. SO2 emission averaged at 1,558 tons per day.

“This current phase of unrest is likely driven by magmatic gas activity within the edifice,” Phivolcs said.

The agency added that dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) from the summit lava dome and rockfall activity also persist.

PDCs are made up of fragmented volcanic particles, gases, and ash that travel down volcanic slopes at high speeds.

Phivolcs said the latest PDCs flowed for around 2 minutes down the Basud, Mi-isi, and Bonga gullies, within 1 to 2 kilometers from Mayon’s crater.

The PDCs caused trace ashfall in Guinobatan and Ligao City, as reported by residents.

Last Friday, June 30, Phivolcs also alerted the public about a series of PDCs.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8, which means there is an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

“It is strongly recommended that the areas inside the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone remain evacuated and that communities within the 7- and 8-kilometer radius be prepared in case current PDC activity worsens,” Phivolcs said. – Rappler.com