Looming rain from Egay may trigger Mayon Volcano lahar, warns Phivolcs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAYON VOLCANO. People walk past a river near Mayon Volcano in Albay on June 12, 2023.

Communities and local government units are advised to be vigilant as lahar and sediment-laden streamflows are possible 'in all river channels draining the slopes of Mayon Volcano'

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain expected from the newly developed Tropical Depression Egay may affect the Bicol region, including Albay province, where the restive Mayon Volcano is located.

The rain – possibly starting Sunday, July 23 – could mix with volcanic debris and produce lahar flows, warned the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday, July 21.

Volcanic debris include “loose material from thick pyroclastic density current (PDC) deposits and ashfall from the ongoing 2023 eruption.”

Bulk of the PDC deposits “currently occupy the watershed areas of the Mi-isi, Bonga, and Basud channels,” Phivolcs said.

There are also older deposits occupying the watershed areas on the eastern and western slopes of Mayon.

Lahar and sediment-laden streamflows are possible “in all river channels draining the slopes of Mayon Volcano, particularly the Mi-isi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matan-ag, and Basud channels,” said Phivolcs.

“Communities and local government units beside these drainages are advised to be additionally vigilant and to move residents to high ground should heavy rains occur,” the agency also said.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8. A hazardous eruption remains possible within weeks or even days.

Egay, meanwhile, developed on Friday morning and is not yet directly affecting the Philippines. It is expected to steadily intensify in the coming days and may eventually reach super typhoon status. – Rappler.com