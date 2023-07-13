Luzon
Taal Volcano

Phivolcs: Tremors, high sulfur dioxide levels observed at Taal Volcano

Acor Arceo

TAAL VOLCANO. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard patrol along Taal Volcano in Batangas on February 19, 2021.

Rappler

'Local government units and communities around Taal Lake are advised to be vigilant and prepared in case of further unrest,' says Phivolcs on Thursday, July 13

MANILA, Philippines – There has been “recent low-level activity” at Taal Volcano in Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday, July 13.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said all 15 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network recorded a series of 7 “significant but shallow tremors” which began at 6:09 am on Thursday.

“Most of the events originated southeast of Taal Volcano Island or TVI,” added the agency.

High levels of sulfur dioxide have also been recorded in the past two weeks. Phivolcs said SO2 emissions averaged 5,866 tons per day, with a peak of 9,623 tons per day on July 6.

Upwelling of volcanic fluids in the Taal Main Crater lake has been “frequently detected” as well, while Taal Volcano Island’s northern flank has been inflated or swollen since May.

“These parameters indicate that shallow hydrothermal activity driven by a new phase of magma degassing at depth is currently taking place at Taal Volcano,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano Island is a permanent danger zone and entry into the island remains prohibited.

“Local government units and communities around Taal Lake are advised to be vigilant and prepared in case of further unrest,” added Phivolcs.

Last June 2, state volcanologists also warned of low-level activity at Taal.

The volcano has been under Alert Level 1 or “in abnormal condition” since July 11, 2022.

Under Alert Level 1, these are possible:

  • sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions
  • volcanic earthquakes
  • minor ashfall
  • lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

If Phivolcs sees signs of increasing unrest, it could declare Alert Level 2. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
