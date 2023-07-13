Phivolcs: Tremors, high sulfur dioxide levels observed at Taal Volcano

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAAL VOLCANO. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard patrol along Taal Volcano in Batangas on February 19, 2021.

'Local government units and communities around Taal Lake are advised to be vigilant and prepared in case of further unrest,' says Phivolcs on Thursday, July 13

MANILA, Philippines – There has been “recent low-level activity” at Taal Volcano in Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday, July 13.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said all 15 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network recorded a series of 7 “significant but shallow tremors” which began at 6:09 am on Thursday.

“Most of the events originated southeast of Taal Volcano Island or TVI,” added the agency.

High levels of sulfur dioxide have also been recorded in the past two weeks. Phivolcs said SO2 emissions averaged 5,866 tons per day, with a peak of 9,623 tons per day on July 6.

Upwelling of volcanic fluids in the Taal Main Crater lake has been “frequently detected” as well, while Taal Volcano Island’s northern flank has been inflated or swollen since May.

“These parameters indicate that shallow hydrothermal activity driven by a new phase of magma degassing at depth is currently taking place at Taal Volcano,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano Island is a permanent danger zone and entry into the island remains prohibited.

“Local government units and communities around Taal Lake are advised to be vigilant and prepared in case of further unrest,” added Phivolcs.

Last June 2, state volcanologists also warned of low-level activity at Taal.

The volcano has been under Alert Level 1 or “in abnormal condition” since July 11, 2022.

Under Alert Level 1, these are possible:

sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions

volcanic earthquakes

minor ashfall

lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

If Phivolcs sees signs of increasing unrest, it could declare Alert Level 2. – Rappler.com