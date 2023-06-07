Taal volcanic smog hits parts of Batangas as sulfur dioxide spikes

TAAL VOLCANO. A view of the volcano from CCTV footage of the Talisay municipal government in Batangas province, June 7, 2023.

'Vog can be expected to persist over the Taal region while degassing activity, weak wind movement, and humid atmospheric conditions prevail,' warns Phivolcs on Wednesday, June 7

MANILA, Philippines – “Significant” volcanic smog or vog has hit areas surrounding Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas since Tuesday, June 6, due to the volcano’s ongoing degassing or emission of gas.

In an advisory issued at 11 am on Wednesday, June 7, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it observed “active degassing…in the form of visible upwelling of volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake” and “voluminous steam-rich plumes that rose 2,000 meters above Taal Volcano Island.”

Phivolcs also recorded high sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions averaging 9,193 tons per day on Monday, June 5, and 7,680 tons per day on Tuesday.

“Vog can be expected to persist over the Taal region while degassing activity, weak wind movement, and humid atmospheric conditions prevail,” the agency warned.

“As a reminder, vog consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure,” it added.

Phivolcs advised those affected by vog to stay indoors, shut doors and windows, use N95 face masks, and seek medical help if needed.

People with respiratory and heart illnesses, the elderly, pregnant women, and children are most vulnerable to vog.

The municipalities of Laurel and Talisay already suspended classes in all levels on Wednesday.

Phivolcs also warned that acid rain “can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission” in the areas reached by plumes. This may damage crops and metal roofs of houses and buildings.

Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 1 or “in abnormal condition” since July 11, 2022.

Under Alert Level 1, these are possible:

sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions

volcanic earthquakes

minor ashfall

lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

Phivolcs emphasized on Wednesday that entry into Taal Volcano Island, which is a permanent danger zone, “must remain strictly prohibited.” – Rappler.com