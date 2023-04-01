Police arrest suspect in robbery-slay of DLSU-Dasmariñas student

Police tracker teams locate the house of the suspect where they find the clothes he supposedly wore when he committed the crime, as well as a black backpack believed to belong to Queen Leanne Daguinsin

CAVITE, Philippines – Police have arrested the suspect in the robbery and killing of Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a graduating computer science student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas.

Police arrested Angelito Erlano in Dasmariñas City at 10:40 am in on Saturday, April 1, or just four days after Daguinsin was found dead in her dormitory room.

Dasmariñas City police earlier said a hot pursuit operation conducted by city police and the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Unit led to the identification of the suspect and the location of his house in Barangay San Nicolas 2, Dasmariñas City, on Thursday, March 29, or a day after the incident.

This was done through the backtracking of CCTV footage, police said.

“During the follow-up operation, the police recovered a black shirt with a white stripe and a blue t-shirt marked with a trademark eagle, believed to have been used by the suspect during the commission of the crime. They also found a black backpack with a Sena brand, believed to be owned by the victim,” the Philippine National Police said in a statement on Friday, March 31.

Cavite officials have pooled over P1 million as reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. – Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com