Pampanga quarry revenues hit P2.5 billion

INCOME SOURCE. Trucks wait to transport sand in one of the quarry sites of Porac town in Pampanga.

Province reports a monthly record of P88.3 million in January 2023, breaking the old record of P82.1 million in March 2021

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Philippines – Pampanga province quarry collections in January 2023 reached an all-time, monthly record of P88.291 million, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda announced in a statement on Tuesday, February 7.

The January collection surpassed the previous record of P82.1 million, recorded in March 2021.

Total revenues from sand and gravel hit P2.506 billion in 41 months from July 2019, Pineda said, indicating the sector had held up during the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the national economy from 2020 to mid-2022.

The governor said the rise in the province’s quarry income also partly came from reforms in the Kalam (Kapampangan a Lulugud at Matapat) quarry regulatory unit and the treasurer’s office.

The province’s income dropped to P23.653 million in August 2022 when the governor suspended quarry and hauling operations for 15 days to enforce measures against overloading along the North Luzon Expressway, national and local roads.

However, collections normalized after a month, rising almost thrice to P62.672 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic had temporarily disrupted quarrying and hauling, as the national government’s hard lockdown in April 2020 halted most economic activity in the province, including quarry operations.

The industry bounced back in June that same year, meeting the demands of a construction sector that took advantage of general mobility curbs to fast track infrastructure work.

Most quarry operations in the province come from sites with sand and gravel from the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

The collections consist of the P150 sand tax, the P250 administrative fee, charges, fines, and penalties.

The P150-sand tax is shared at 40-30-30-percent among barangays, towns or cities and the province, based on the Local Government Code of 1991.

Pineda thanked the associations of quarry operators and truck owners for complying with the . anti-overloading law and COVID-19 safety protocols, which have now been relaxed.

He also noted that these groups donated ambulance vehicles, oxygen tanks and other equipment and facilities needed for pandemic management.

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation imposed a 33-ton weight limit on the Candaba Viaduct while it completes the rehabilitation of the nearly 50-year-old bridge. – Rappler.com