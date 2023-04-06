Rappler Recap: Baliwag City’s 2023 grand Lenten procession

Over a hundred carriages joined Baliwag City's grand Lenten procession that lasted for over five hours

MANILA, Philippines – As part of the tradition of Filipino Catholics every Holy Week, carriages containing images and icons of Christ, his mother Mary, and other saints join in processions during Holy Wednesday and Good Friday.

Baliwag City, Bulacan is known for its grandiose annual procession featuring hundreds of carriages. The city said its Lenten procession is the “longest” in the Philippines. On April 5, over a hundred carriages joined the procession in Baliwag City that lasted for over five hours.

Click the video above to watch the recap of reporter Jairo Bolledo, who covered the Lenten event. – Rappler.com