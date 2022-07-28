Rappler Recap: The earthquake’s aftermath in Abra

Rappler's Bea Cupin reports from Bangued, Abra, on the situation there following the strong earthquake

BANGUED, Abra – A day after a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Luzon, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the quake’s epicenter, Abra. The province is part of the so-called Solid North, the President’s bailiwick.

At least one person died in Abra.

Local social welfare authorities estimate that around 600 people from the province are staying in evacuation centers.

As of Thursday, July 28, 95% of power lines in the province have been reconnected.

