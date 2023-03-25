Voters of Barangay Muzon in Bulacan agree to split village into 4

PLEBESCITE. Registered voters of Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan agreed to divide their village into four.

Based on the Commission on Elections' final and unofficial count, 12,307 voters back the division of their village, while 986 oppose the move

MANILA, Philippines – Registered voters of Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan – the city’s most populous village – decided on Saturday, March 25, to divide their village into four.

The plebiscite was held to ratify Republic Act No. 11896, which called for the village to be split into Barangay Muzon Proper, Barangay Muzon East, Barangay Muzon West, and Barangay Muzon South.

JUST IN: 'Yes' vote wins in the plebiscite seeking to divide San Jose del Monte, Bulacan's most populous village, Barangay Muzon, into four, based on final, unofficial data from Comelec.



'Yes' to split: 12,307

'No' to split: 986 @rapplerdotcom — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) March 25, 2023

Based on the Commission on Elections’ final and unofficial count, with a voter turnout of 13,456 (30.74% of 43,771), 12,307 voters backed the division of their village, while 986 voters opposed the move.

Barangay Muzon, before its division, had 43,771 registered voters.

Voting for the fully manual plebiscite was held from 7 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

The author of the bill, Florida Robes, said in 2020 that the split would “improve the delivery of basic social services and effectively manage available resources for the general welfare of the whole constituency of the city.” – with reports from Dwight de Leon/Rappler.com