San Roque Dam’s water still below normal level despite rain from Egay, habagat

The dam's water is at 257.25 meters above sea level, as of July 29, still below its normal level at 280, PAGASA says

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The water level of San Roque Dam, located in San Manuel town in Pangasinan province, remains at below normal level despite continuous rain brought by the Super Typhoon Egay and enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) update as of 6 am, Saturday, July 29, the dam’s water was at 257.25 meters above sea level (masl). The dam’s normal high-water level is at 280 masl.

Ambuklao and Binga Dams, located at Benguet province, already added to the San Roque Dam’s water volume since opening its gates from July 27 to July 29. Since July 26, the dam has added 19 masl to San Roque Dam, on top of the rainwaters.

San Roque Dam’s gates remained closed, as of writing. However, disinformation circulated through word and social media, which claimed that the San Roque Dam has allegedly released water. Gener Quitlong, weather specialist of the DOST (Department of Science and Technology)-PAGASA Agno River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Center allayed public fear, and said the dam would have no reason to open its gates yet.

“Hindi po magbubukas ang dam natin hanggang hindi po nakakapunta sa normal water level. Kulang pa po masyado ang tubig na kailangan bago magbukas ang dam (The dam will not open its gates until it reaches the normal water level. The current water level is still lacking)”, he said.

While the increased water level over the week was an improvement, this may still be bad news in the following months. Quitlong said the dam’s current water level may not be able to sustain farmers and electricity production up until next year.

“Baka mabitin tayo sa water supply kung walang ibang tubig na pupuno sa dam (We could fall short on water supply if the dam were not filled up),” he said.

Since the government weather bureau has announced the onset of El Niño this July, effects are expected to be felt until June next year. Dry spells and minimum rainfall amount will be expected, among the reasons why farmers needed to rely on the waters of the San Roque Dam for irrigation.

The San Roque Dam provides water to around 32,000 hectares of farmlands, distributed in 14 towns and cities of Pangasinan. Quitlong was optimistic that enhanced Habagat and subsequent weather systems could somehow fill the dam back to its normal high water level.

Sunny floods downstream

Days passed since the heavy rains, but residents downstream have floods to worry about. Despite the San Roque Dam not opening its floodgates, some towns in Pangasinan were experiencing flooding.

The affected towns include Santa Barbara, Calasiao, and Dagupan City, along with some other areas. Calasiao and Dagupan City were the most-hit after floodwaters from upstream began flowing down. Flood in Calasiao went up to six feet and up.

Was San Roque Dam not sufficient to hold the roaring waters? Unfortunately, the San Roque Dam was built along the Agno River System.

Calasiao and Dagupan City both belong to the Sinocalan River System, which stems from Benguet province upstream. From Benguet, the river stream goes to San Manuel, Binalonan, Urdaneta City, Santa Barbara, Calasiao, and Dagupan City before going to the open sea along Lingayen Gulf.

Another prominent river system in central Pangasinan, the Bued-Cayanga, also stems from upstream. Dagupan City was placed under state of calamity on Friday, July 28, along with Calasiao.

Marusay River, a tributary in Calasiao, was beyond critical level. Kristine Soriano of the Calasiao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the river was now overflowing. – Rappler.com