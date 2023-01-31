Senate approves Carmona cityhood bill

CITYHOOD SOON? The Senate approves at the committee level the bill approved by the House, seeking to convert Carmona into a component city.

MANILA, Philippines – The municipality of Carmona in Cavite is one step closer to becoming a component city after the Senate approved the Carmona cityhood bill on third and final reading.

The Senate approved the bill with 19 affirmative votes, zero abstention, and no objection on Monday, January 30.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., author of Senate Bill No. 1355, said the conversion of Carmona will attract more investments and improve its provision of basic services, among other benefits.

“All the major indicators of the real and viable industrialization are present in Carmona, which includes leisure parks, hospitals, universities, subdivisions and real states, and the more than 450 industrial establishments, including the recent development of the 200-hectare Smart City of Carmona,” said Revilla, a former Cavite governor.

Should the cityhood bill become law, and be ratified in a plebiscite, Carmona will become the eighth city in the province after Cavite City, Trece Martires, Tagaytay, Dasmariñas, Bacoor, Imus, and General Trias.

Once its conversion to cityhood is ratified in a plebiscite, Carmona will lose its distinction as the country’s richest municipality in 2021. It has P6.212 billion total assets, based on the latest Annual Financial Report of the Commission on Audit (COA). (READ: Why Carmona in Cavite is set to lose title as Philippines’ richest municipality) – Rappler.com