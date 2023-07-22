Smith Valley: Intersection of ancestral legacy and technological innovation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative in Baguio City sees technology as a way to modernize their operations, attract youth to farming, and preserve their ancestral land

The decline in the number of farmers, the growing age of existing farmers, decreasing productivity, and the shrinking of farm sizes all represent critical challenges facing the Philippine agricultural sector. These very real issues extend even to a secluded agricultural area in Baguio City, known as the Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative (SVAC).

The SVAC, a recently formed organization, is dedicated to preserving the ancestral lands of its members by enhancing their land’s income-generating capabilities. With a firm resolve to protect their land, they are proactively seeking opportunities to improve their cooperative. Could the answer to their quest lie closer to home than they imagined, in the guise of technology? This is the prospect that SVAC is now exploring.

A farm in the city

Located in Benin Tam-awan, Barangay Pinsao Proper in Baguio City, SVAC thrives on ancestral land belonging to an Ibaloi family. This indigenous ethnic group in the Cordillera region of the Philippines is known for their agricultural practices and rich cultural heritage.

The ancestral land, once spread across 30 hectares, now officially occupies 14 hectares due to some family members opting to sell their share of the property. It stands as one of the few remaining agricultural lands in Baguio City.

The land is collectively owned by the Smiths, the Pistolas, and the Zarates. The name “Smith” might sound foreign, but it’s a result of linguistic adaptation. Originally “Ismek” or “Semek,” the name was anglicized to “Smith” during the American era in Baguio due to pronunciation difficulties.

Marylyn Zarate, one of the owners and SVAC board chairperson, was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who decided to return home and form a cooperative to protect their ancestral land. Today, the cooperative has 15 registered members and primarily cultivates chayote, while others grow potatoes, cabbages, cassava, and tomatoes during the summer season. It also hosts livestock including rabbits, chickens, and swine, and produces local products such as atchara and chayote cake.

“‘Yung mga lola po namin sila ‘yung nagga-garden noon dito sila kumukuha ng kinakain namin. Ngayon as time passed gusto nila ipa-title ‘yung mga lote so na-sell out na ‘yung iba. We decided to preserve the area so we came up with a decision to make it as a cooperative. Although existing na ‘yung mga garden namin noon, pero kanya-kanya kasi siya eh,” Marylyn said.

(Our grandmothers were the ones who tended the gardens here before, and this was where they got our food. Now, as time passed, they wanted to have the lots titled, so some were sold out. We decided to preserve the area so we came up with a decision to make it into a cooperative. Although our gardens already existed before, everyone was doing it on their own.)

Marilyn fondly recalled the wisdom imparted by their grandparents, who emphasized the value of their land. They held onto this land, resisting the temptation to sell, to guarantee a home for their descendants. Thus, for Marylyn, protecting Smith Valley is more than just a duty – it’s a meaningful legacy to carry forward for future generations.

Technology: A farmer’s new best friend

To modernize and enhance their operations, the Smith Valley cooperative partnered with the Filipino Inventors Society Cordillera Administrative Region. FISCAR organized a series of workshops to train the cooperative members in the use of agricultural technology. Following the training, FISCAR selected Smith Valley as the deployment site for their innovative technologies.

“Ang major goal ng FISCAR ay magdevelop, mag-invent, mag-innovate ng mga gamit, machinery, equipment, tools, para mapadali ang trabaho ng agriculture dito sa Cordillera,” said FISCAR president Luder Zarate.

(The primary objective of FISCAR is to develop, invent, and innovate machinery, equipment, and tools to make agricultural work easier here in the Cordillera.)

These initiatives have been supported by the Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) through the Incentives Program for Accredited Inventors’ Organization. As a result, Smith Valley now has access to a range of innovative tools including a portable grain dryer, a dehydrator, a food presser, and a flame thrower.

Israel Jacob Zaragoza, head of DOST-TAPI’s legal Uuit, oversees the unit that facilitates the Incentives Program under the Inventors’ Accreditation. He said that through the program, one would see the “interplay” among the government, inventors’ organizations, and end users such as farmers and ordinary people.

“Dahil sa programang ito, iyong mga inventors’ organizations natin na-e-empower sila na mag-innovate pa,” Zaragoza said. (This program empowers our inventors’ organizations to innovate further.)

The portable grain dryer is a game-changer for the cooperative. It can dry rice grains and coffee with incredible speed, bringing them to an optimal state for storage or further processing. Capable of drying 1 kilogram of rice grains in just a minute, it eliminates the need for traditional roadside drying that takes days and exposes the grains to environmental contamination.

The dehydrator addresses Smith Valley’s problem in overproduction and the need for preserving their produce. Using an air circulation system, it can dry vegetables and meat to extend their shelf life. This machine is a significant step towards reducing food waste and increasing efficiency.

The food presser offers Smith Valley an opportunity to diversify their product range. With this tool, they can shape ground chicken, beef, and pork into perfectly formed cubes, adding value to their produce and opening new avenues for income.

Lastly, the flame thrower is an innovative solution for preparing the soil for planting. By attaching it to a plough, it uses fire to eliminate pests and bacteria in the soil, ensuring a healthier and more productive environment for crops to grow.

Drawing youth to farming with technology

In addition to enhancing Smith Valley through technological advancements, Marylyn aspires for these innovations to serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation, encouraging them to carry on their tradition of farming.

Ferdival Zarate, one of Marylyn’s cousins, sees that technology can help in motivating their younger relatives into pursue a farming career.

“In the future, siguro magiging productive siya (farming) kasi dahil sa mga na-introduce na bagong technology, puwedeng sumabay po sa tulad namin, sa generation namin. Magkaka-interest ‘yung generation namin na mag-farm using (those) technology po,” Ferdival saod

(In the future, perhaps farming will become productive because of the newly introduced technologies. It can keep up with people like us, with our generation. Our generation will become interested in farming using those technologies.)

A vision for the future

After the successful deployment last July 9, FISCAR plans to eventually hand over these technologies to Smith Valley to help them improve their land. They are also working on solving other problems in the area such as water supply.

“Ang plano namin after this i-duplicate itong ganitong activity para sa mga ibang agriculture cooperatives din. Ire-request na mai-donate muna sa FISCAR tapos from FISCAR, ido-donate na namin sa Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative,” Zarate, said.

(Our plan is to replicate this type of activity for other agricultural cooperatives. We will request that the technologies be donated to FISCAR, and subsequently, we intend to donate them to the Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative)

“Sa mga inventor groups, tignan natin ‘yung mga matutulungan nating mga cooperatives, mga grupo, para maging relevant ‘yung mga inventions natin. Kung ano man ‘yung mga endeavors ng mga cooperatives, baka maka-design tayo, maka-invent tayo, ng mga systems, mga processes, machines, na makakatulong sa pag unlad ng mga grupo nila,” Zarate added.

(To the inventor groups, let’s look at the cooperatives, groups that we can help, to make our inventions relevant. Whatever the endeavors of the cooperatives are, perhaps we can design, we can invent systems, processes, machines, that can help with the progress of their groups.)

Beyond preservation, Smith Valley hopes that their place will be an agricultural tourism spot in Baguio City in the near future.

“Baguio is a chartered city, it is considered as a city, so if you go to the city, ang alam nila walang garden, walang farm ang Baguio so ang mga lote wala kang makikitang agricultural land. Actually, ang gustong gusto talaga namin mangyari dito aside from converting agriculture tourism ito para may income din kami….gusto namin na mag-flourish siya, we want to have our own products. For the next generation na ma-preserve siya, na wala nang magbebenta sana,” Marylyn said.

(Baguio is a chartered city, and most people perceive it as a place without gardens or farms. Therefore, you wouldn’t typically find agricultural land there. Here in Smith Valley, what we really want to happen, aside from converting it to agricultural tourism to generate income, is to see it flourish. We want to have our own products. Our hope is to preserve it for the next generation and prevent any future sales.)

Meanwhile,Marion Decena, the Director of DOST-TAPI, urged other inventors’ groups to organize similar initiatives.

“I hope na ito ang magiging model or best practice para sa lahat ng inventors’ organizations that would, mag-a-avail for the incentive program for accreditation na ang kanilang mga project proposal would also gear towards the same or similar kind of activities,” Decena said.

(I hope that this will serve as a model or best practice for all inventors’ organizations that will avail themselves of the incentive program for accreditation, that their project proposals will also be geared towards these same or similar kinds of activities.)

Decena further encouraged the private sector to forge partnerships with government agencies like DOST-TAPI, to ensure that these kinds of technologies are effectively disseminated to the segments of the public who need them most.

As we look to the future, the story of Smith Valley serves as a powerful reminder that the key to navigating the challenges of the present time lies in our ability to adapt and innovate. It is a call to action for other agricultural communities, inventors, private sector and government agencies to collaborate and harness the power of technology to create a sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture in the Philippines.

How about you, will you answer that call? – Rappler.com