Two state universities in Bicol enforce blended classes due to ‘extremely high’ temperature

(UPDATED) Bicol University and Catanduanes State University start blended learning this week for all students as the heat index reached 36 degrees Celsius at 2 pm on Thursday

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Owing to “extremely high” temperatures in the Bicol Region, two state universities implemented blended classes starting April 27, Thursday, until the end of second semester.

In Administrative Order 253, Series of 2023 issued by Bicol University President Baby Boy Benjamin Nebres III on Thursday, blended learning modality will start on April 27 until the second semester.

“In light of the extremely high temperatures that the country is currently experiencing, and in consideration of the health and welfare of students, teachers, and personnel doing onsite face-to-face classes and work, the Office of the President hereby issues Administrative Order No. 253, series of 2023, implementing the adoption of Blended Learning modality in all levels and all colleges and units of the University starting April 27, 2023 until the end of the second semester AY 2022-2023,” he said.

Based on the guidelines, the blended learning modality shall be composed of in-person classes and online classes either synchronous or asynchronous. He said that the schedule of in-person and online classes shall be decided by the faculty members in consultation with the students, endorsed by the department chair or approved by the dean.

The faculty members are directed to exercise flexibility to consider the needs and situations of the students while ensuring quality teaching and learning and meeting the desired course outcomes for the period covered during the implementation of the blended learning modality.

Nebres also directed the faculty members and the students to wear comfortable but decent clothes during the scheduled in-person classes provided that they should wear their school identification card for easy identification upon entrance to the Bicol University premises.

Similarly, the Catanduanes State University (CSU) in the island province of Catanduanes is also implementing the blended learning modality.

“Due to the extreme high temperatures we are currently experiencing, and with consideration for the health and welfare of learners attending face-to-face classes, the blended learning modality will be implemented in all colleges starting April 26, 2023, until the end of this semester,” the school said.

“The university also ensures that the needs and concerns of students and faculty members are addressed in the implementation of this modality,” it added.

The hybrid learning, according to the management of CSU, applies to all students from elementary, secondary, college and graduate studies.

The Bicol Region, specifically Legazpi City, has been experiencing a higher heat index for several days now.

Temperature in Legazpi City, Albay was 29.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with the heat index at 36 degrees at 2 pm. Relative humidity, however, reached 80%, among the highest in the country, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. – Rappler.com