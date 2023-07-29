Despite rains, thousands participate in voting to merge Bacoor barangays

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Over 30,000 individuals participated in the plebiscite that aimed to merge baranagays in Bacoor City in Cavite, based on the partial and unofficial count of the local government, the Commission on Election (Comelec) said.

As of 8 pm on Saturday, July 29, the yes votes – or those in favor of the merge – were at 28,466, while 2,905 for no votes, based on the partial and unofficial count. The election returns count was also at 62.33%, as of 8:35 pm.

So far, a total of 32,028 registered voters participated in the voting. This represents 27.99% of the 114,416 voters in the city. The 22 polling precincts closed for voting at around 3:20 pm.

VOTED. A resident poses for a photo after she succesfuly cast her vote in the plebiscite. Dennis Abrina/ Rappler

Due to the number of voters, and since the vote counting would done manually, Garcia earlier said the results could be released on 5 am on Sunday, July 30.

The thousands of voters did not mind the heavy rain and strong winds, and still exercised their right to choose their villages’ fate. Garcia, along with other members of the Comelec en banc and senior officials, personally appeared in the precincts to monitor the voting’s opening.

Spearheaded by the Comelec, the polls can lead to the reduction of the number of barangays in Bacoor. Through his City Ordinance No. 275-2023, Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla aimed for the merging of certain villages to “ensure their economic growth and development.”

VOTING. Residents line up outside a polling precinct to check the list of voters. Dennis Abrina/ Rappler

In a press briefer on Saturday, Revilla reiterated that the merging of villages will provide bigger budgets for the barangays. As an example, the local official cited that barangays with small budget pay its watchmen (tanod) only P500 a month – so bigger budget could mean better benefits for barangay staff.

Meanwhile, a gun ban already took effect as early as June 28 to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.

To merge or abolish villages or other local government units, an ordinance would be needed, among others, according to the Local Government Code of 1991. The ordinance will only take effect through a plebiscite usually led by the Comelec.

If the affirmative votes will prevail, forty-four barangays will be combined into 18, while five others will be renamed due to the merging of villages. Cavite local officials earlier noted that the 44 barangays’ annual income could increase to around P9.2 million to P25 million, from P3.1 to P10.2 million, if the merging happens. – With reports from Dennis Abrina, Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com