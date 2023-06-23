Tornado hits small village in Pampanga

DAMAGED. A woman walks past debris after a tornado ripped through the village of Cabalantian in Bacolor, Pampanga on Thursday, June 22.

Officials of Bacolor town say the powerful winds and debris damaged at least 30 houses, a supermarket, a gasoline station, and a church in the village of Cabalantian

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A tornado tore through parts of a village, hurting three people and damaging more than two dozen establishments, including a church, in Pampanga on late Thursday afternoon, June 22.

Bacolor Mayor Diman Datu confirmed that the tornado struck in the village of Cabalantian in his town at around 5:30 pm. He said he heaved a sigh of relief because no one died.

Those hurt received outpatient treatment at a hospital for minor injuries.

A group assisting a family as they hurriedly sought refuge in a vehicle amid the tornado was captured on video and uploaded by netizen JM Em Salazar on Facebook. Debris flew, causing destruction in the village late in the afternoon.

Some areas in the town are still without electricity due to debris hanging from power lines.

According to a report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) as of 8 am on Friday, June 23, the tornado damaged at least 30 houses, a supermarket, a gasoline station, and a church in Cabalantian.

“The damage in terms of cost was substantial. We are still evaluating the extent, but the tornado was so strong that the damage to the church alone may already amount to a million pesos,” Datu said.

He said the powerful winds caused extensive damage in Cabalantian, resulting in the roofs of numerous houses being torn off and trees being uprooted.

“Only one barangay was affected, but the impact was truly severe,” Datu said.

Local officials said there were varying degrees of damage in Cabalantian, particularly in La Tierra and Casa Royal subdivisions.

MDRRM officer Rio Villafania said the in one area, a supermarket was wrecked while in another, a church was extensively damaged.

The town government and the village were caught off guard. Villafania said what the local government received was a thunderstorm advisory, and they had expected heavy rain around 4:49 pm on Thursday.

He said the scorching heat and humid weather conditions earlier in the day might have contributed to the formation of the tornado, which ripped through the village for about five to seven minutes.

Datu said the local government would provide financial aid and construction materials to the victims.

He said the town government has sought the help of the capitol and was coordinating disaster response efforts with the Provincial Risk Reduction Management Council. – Rappler.com