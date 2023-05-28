Traffic enforcer gunned down after altercation in Cavite

Police identify the suspect as Joseph Llagas, a resident of St. John Subdivision in Barangay Biga, Tanza

CAVITE, Philippines – A traffic enforcer was gunned down while apprehending a motorcycle driver in Barangay Daang Amaya in Tanza, Cavite, on Sunday, May 28.

Local police identified the victim as William Mentes Quiambao, a traffic enforcer in Tanza and a resident of Barangay Tres Cruses, also in Tanza.

Initial investigation showed that Quiambao apprehended the motorcycle-riding suspect in front of SM Center Tanza. The suspect was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect shot the victim three times in the back of his head and fled in an unknown direction. The suspect was identified as Joseph Llagas, a resident of St. John Subdivision in Barangay Biga, Tanza.

The shooting incident occurred at around 5:50 pm Sunday. The Tanza Municipal Police Station immediately conducted hot pursuit operations against the suspect, according to Police Staff Sergeant Joycell Javier, officer-on-case.

The victim was rushed to the Tanza Specialist Hospital for medical attention, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival. – Rappler.com