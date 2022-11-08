Tulfo: Sacked DSWD Calabarzon officials not at fault in Paeng aid distribution

'I have informed Mayor Dino Chua of the result of our investigation that I find no fault or mistakes committed by our Region IV-A officials and staff,' says the DSWD chief

MANILA, Philippines – After relieving two Department of Social Welfare and Development regional officials of their posts, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said on Monday, November 7, that their probe showed that the two did nothing wrong in aid distribution in Cavite following Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae).

Tulfo said in an address to DSWD staff in Quezon City on Monday morning, November 7, that he had relayed this Mayor Dino Chua of Noveleta, Cavite, who had earlier complained about the two DSWD officials.

“I have informed Mayor Dino Chua of the result of our investigation that I find no fault or mistakes committed by our Region IV-A officials and staff,” he said.

In the same address, Tulfo vowed to defend DSWD employees “as long as they are committed to fulfilling their duty.”

“However, make no mistake. I will not condone those members of our agency who treat our clients with disrespect, abuse their position, or get involved in corruption,” he added.

On November 3, Chua accused DSWD Calabarzon chief Barry Chua (no relation), and an unnamed regional assistant director of operations, of asking for too many requirements such as photo copies of identification cards and residents’ certificates before their town could receive aid.



Cavite’s coastal towns were the most affected by Paeng, and Noveleta was the hardest hit.



Tulfo said that only an ID was required from the residents in Paeng-hit areas to receive aid, following auditing rules.



“Every centavo we give out to those in need must be accounted for and backed by a piece of document to show that our funds really go to the poor and the needy of this country, and to protect our personnel from graft and corruption cases,” the DSWD secretary said.



Rappler asked a DSWD representative on Tuesday, November 8, if the two DSWD officials would return to their posts but there was still no replyas of this posting. – Rappler.com