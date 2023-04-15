University of Baguio law graduate is Philippines’ first blind Bar passer

Anthony Mark Emocling is among the 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar Examination

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Anthony Mark Emocling of the University of Baguio (UB) Law School has made history as the country’s first visually-impaired Bar Examination passer.

Emocling placed 1,407th place among the 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar Examination.

According to former UB POLITIS Grand Chancellor Karl Alangui, Emocling is a Baguio boy and is the son of a taxi driver in the city.

He was also a cum laude graduate of Political Science also in UB.

Emocling is not the first blind law student to take the bar. In 2014, Christopher Yumang also of UB Law took the examination that year.

However, the 2014 examination was mostly in essay form and Yumang had to take his exam then in front of a Supreme Court examiner. Yumang also was not allowed to backtrack on his answers.

According to former UB POLITIS Grand Chancellor Karl Alangui, Emocling was his junior in the Political Science program of UB and was very active in extracurricular activities, including actual participation in political forums.

Alangui remembers very well that Emocling raised issues on human rights in a forum with the Commission on Human Rights and the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance way back in December 2010. – Rappler.com