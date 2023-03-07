WATCH: The oil spill’s impact, in the words of Oriental Mindoro fishermen and families

Rappler talks to residents of a fishing community in Oriental Mindoro about the challenges brought about by the oil spill

ORIENTAL MINDORO, Philippines – The oil spill that took place after MT Princess Empress sank off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on February 28 disheartened many residents in the town of Pola, which was most severely affected by the disaster.

They ask: how will they now find another source of income?

Rappler multimedia reporter Dwight de Leon, researcher Lorenz Pasion, and production specialist Jeff Digma crossed the sea and talked to the largely fishing community on the challenges brought about by the oil spill.

Fishermen and their family appeal for immediate and consistent help as soon as possible as they try to figure out how to get by in the next few months. – Rappler.com