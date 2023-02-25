WATCH: People flock to Baguio for return of Panagbenga Festival

Rappler's Nina Liu reports live from the City of Pines for the Panagbenga Festival

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio City’s Panagbenga Festival is back this year after a three-year hiatus, with the Grand Street Dance Parade happening on Saturday, February 25, and the Grand Float Parade on Sunday, February 26.

The term “Panagbenga” comes from a Kankanaey term meaning “season of blooming.” The annual flower festival is celebrated every February, drawing thousands of tourists to Baguio City. It was halted, however, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rappler multimedia producer Nina Liu reports live from the City of Pines for the Panagbenga Festival. – Rappler.com