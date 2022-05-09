9 injured in Maguindanao blasts

The simultaneous explosions occur in the towns of Datu Unsay and Sharif Aguak, on the eve of election day

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – A series of blasts in Maguindanao province on Sunday, May 8, the eve of the local and national elections, injured 9 people, including minors.

Police Major Roldan Kuntong, Maguindanao police spokesperson, said the simultaneous explosions happened in the towns of Datu Unsay and Sharif Aguak.

Kuntong identified those injured as Mokum Dimatingkal, 16; Jomar Quizon, 30; Brahim Guiamalon, 47; Dags Tayag, 46; Amir Mudsik, 17; Fahad Bandao, 16; Konutan Adam, 26; Karutin Luntakay, 26; and Asrap Abdul, 17.

The injured were at the vicinity of the Datu Unsay municipal hall when a series of 4 explosions rocked the town at around 7 pm.

Minutes later, another explosion occurred in the adjoining town of Sharif Aguak. No one was reported hurt in that incident along the national highway.

Maguindano Police Provincial Director Col. Jibin Bongcayao said they are looking into the incident, saying they have tightened security measures the past week as part of the preparations for the elections.

Police Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police director, said close to 9,000 police and military personnel have been deployed in various provinces in the region to help ensure peaceful conduct of the May 9 polls.

At least 6,347 police and 2,846 military personnel were sent ahead of the elections to the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi to secure the polling places. – Rappler.com