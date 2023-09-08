Malacañang says resigned finance undersecretary Magno had it coming

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BERSAMIN ATTENDS BLUE RIBBON HEARING: Executive Sec. Lucas P. Bersamin attends the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the entries of sugar shipments in the Philippines ports ahead of Sugar Order No. 6. During Tuesday’s public hearing May 23, 2023, Bersamin said the Sugar Regulatory Administration was created by Executive Order No. 18, signed by then President Corazon “Cory” C. Aquino on May 28, 1986 and the objective was to regulate the market of sugar and to require that the market should be a free market. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin claims Cielo Magno was ‘clearly set on maligning the Marcos administration’ following a post on the President’s highly-criticized rice price ceiling policy

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang justified the “termination” of a Department of Finance (DOF) undersecretary by claiming she was “clearly set on maligning” the Marcos administration.

In a statement released in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, September 8, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Dr. Cielo Magno, whose resignation was made public earlier in the week, had “been against the policies of this administration and made it known to the public through social media long before the President even assumed office.”

Magno, who holds a PhD in law and public policy from Northeastern University in Boston, reportedly stepped down following orders from Malacañang itself over a Facebook post that questioned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s controversial move to set a cap on some rice products.

Bersamin did not make a reference to a specific post but said: “While we support anyone right to free speech, it would be counter intuitive to have someone be part of the administration who was clearly set on maligning it to begin with.”

“We wish her all the best in her future endeavors moving forward,” added Bersamin, a former Chief Justice.

Magno had made a post of a chart depicting the law of supply and demand. Based on this basic theory, imposing price caps would lead to increased demand and decreased supply, leading to a shortage. “I miss teaching,” wrote the former University of the Philippines (UP) School of Economics professor in relation to the post.

Bersamin claimed that “instead of working together with colleagues in government to address any concerns,” Magno had “constantly done so through public fora.”

“The termination of her appointment could only be expected as she clearly does not support the administration and its programs for nation-building,” he added.

Marcos’ economic managers have supported the controversial policy.

The President has not spoken about Magno’s resignation himself.

Magno, who is set to return to teaching in UP Diliman, had been working on another key push of the Marcos administration: reforming the military and uniformed personnel pension system. Magno also led the department’s efforts to forecast government revenues and propose tax reform.

Marcos, who was in Indonesia the whole week for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, last spoke of the new policy in his departure statement on September 4. At Jakarta, Marcos spoke with Vietnam and Cambodia about helping fill the country’s rice needs. – Rappler.com