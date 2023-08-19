Man injured after jumping onto LRT-1 tracks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 26-year-old is stable and recovering in the hospital, the Department of Transportation says

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content.

MANILA, Philippines – A 26-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after jumping onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 on Saturday morning, August 19.

According to a statement from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the man jumped onto the southbound tracks of the LRT-1 Blumentritt station as a train was approaching.

“The train operator was able to immediately apply the emergency brake when the passenger jumped on the tracks,” said Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino.

At 6:12 am, the transportation authority implemented provisional service from Baclaran to Central station.

First responders came and rescued the man from under the train at around 6:33 am. They found him conscious with head abrasions and a severed foot.

Responders rushed the man to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. As of 9:32 am, Aquino said, the passenger was reported to be in stable condition, and was to undergo an x-ray.

Full operations of the LRT-1 resumed at 6:44 am.

In an X post at around 8 am, without mentioning the incident, the LRT-1, reminded passengers not to go down the tracks.

REMINDER: Do not go down the tracks. Ingat po sa biyahe! — Light Rail Manila Corporation (@officialLRT1) August 19, 2023

– Michelle Abad/Rappler.com

The Department of Health, through the National Center for Mental Health, has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553, which is a Luzon-wide, toll-freelandline number, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe and TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart and Sun subscribers.