Davao de Oro earthquake affects power supply, brings landslides | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake and its aftershocks that struck Davao de Oro Tuesday afternoon continue to impact the province’s power supply, causing damage to homes, commercial establishments, and landslides, and forcing many families to evacuate to safer areas.

Jeepney drivers and operators challenge Vice President Sara Duterte to ‘broaden her mind’ about their grievances, calling her red-tagging a diversion from government lapses.

The United Nations human rights chief reminds the Philippine government of its obligation to deliver justice for victims of abuses, including those killed under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

A multiple murder complaint is filed against Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr. in relation to killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Pope Francis decries violence and prejudice against women and says granting equal pay and opportunities could help create a more peaceful and sustainable world.

Many Filipino K-pop merchandise collectors report getting their photocards stolen. They attribute the thefts to an episode of GMA’s Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho that featured a senior high school student and her thousand peso K-pop merchandise collection.

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group SNSD, or Girls’ Generation, is coming back to the Philippines! Event organizer Make It Live Asia announces Taeyeon will be joining labelmate aespa in the upcoming K-VERSE concert. — Rappler.com