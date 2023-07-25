Marcos accepts resignation of 3 police generals, 15 colonels over alleged drug links 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OATH. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administers the oath of office to newly promoted Generals and Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a ceremony at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacau00f1an Palace on June 19, 2023.

In his SONA, Marcos promised to accept the resignations of 'unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade'

MANILA, Philippines – A day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to accept the resignations of “unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade” during his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Malacañang made public on Tuesday, July 15, the list of police offers whose resignations were accepted by the President.

Marcos, addressing the 19th Congress and other top government and diplomatic officials, reiterated an earlier promise to introduce a new approach to battle illegal drugs: focusing instead on treatment and rehabilitation.

The President said he would not “tolerate corruption or incompetence in government,” referring to officials with supposed links to the illegal trade.

Current PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr., according to the Palace, sent a letter to the President to inform him of the advisory group’s investigation. Some 953 officials handed in their resignations. Of those, only the resignation of the following were accepted:

PBGEN Remus Balingasa Medina O-10038 PBGEN Randy Quines Peralta O-05124 PBGEN Pablo Gacayan Labra II O-03734 PCOL Rogarth Bulalacao Campo O-08477 PCOL Rommel Javier Ochave O-08085 PCOL Rommel Allaga Velasco O-08084 PCOL Robin King Sarmiento O-03552 PCOL Fernando Reyes Ortega O-07478 PCOL Rex Ordoño Derilo O-10549 PCOL Julian Tesorero Olonan O-12395 PCOL Rolando Tapon Portera O-07520 PCOL Lawrence Bonifacio Cajipe O-12905 PCOL Dario Milagrosa Menor O-07757 PCOL Joel Kagayed Tampis O-08180 PCOL Michael Arcillas David O-07686 PCOL Igmedio Belonio Bernaldez O-12544 PCOL Rodolfo Calope Albotra Jr O-08061 PCOL Marvin Barba Sanchez O-08043

Acorda, according to Malacañang, said the 18 are “continuously being monitored.”

The 18 will be relieved from their current posts and placed under the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management. Being under PHAU means an official is “floating” or does not hold a post – he or she, however, typically still gets a salary.

Why did they hand in courtesy resignations? Senior police officials had little choice in the matter.

In early January 2023, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos called on police generals and colonels to hand in their courtesy resignations in an effort to rid the Philippine National Police (PNP) of officials with alleged links to illegal drugs. Even as the move was deemed controversial, Abalos, who has administrative oversight of the PNP, pushed through with the campaign.

Abalos later announced in February 2023 the creation of an “independent” group that would go through the resignations and determine which ones to accept. The group included former PNP second in command and current Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, then-PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin, former defense chief and defeated 2022 senatorial candidate Gilbert Teodoro, and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Undersecretary for Police Affairs Isagani Nerez. Teodoro has since been appointed defense secretary. – Rappler.com