Marcos chosen adviser Gadon pitches ‘BBM movement’ to address nutrition woes

Atty. Larry Gadon answers questions from the media ahead of the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally, on February 8, 2022, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The losing 2022 senatorial candidate joins the Marcos Cabinet months after the election ban is lifted and pitches a project named after his boss, BBM

MANILA, Philippines – Larry Gadon, a lawyer who was suspended by the Supreme Court twice, said he would prioritize nutrition and job creation over dole outs as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s adviser for poverty alleviation.

Gadon made the statement on Tuesday, June 27, in an interview on state-run PTV 4’s Laging Handa briefing a day after his appointment was made public on Monday, June 26.

The program, he said, would be called the BBM movement (Batang Busog Malusog) – a not-so-subtle reference to the President’s nickname.

Gadon was a senatorial candidate under the Uniteam coalition, a broad coalition of personalities and parties that supported Marcos’ 2022 presidential bid and Sara Duterte’s successful vice presidential run.

The controversial lawyer and staunch supporter for then-incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte landed 20th in the race to 12, garnering over 9.6 million votes in the process.

Sara Duterte pitched Gadon as a Senate bet by pointing out that they both face disbarment cases. Gadon’s appointment comes more a month after the ban on appointing candidates who lost in the 2022 polls lifted on May 10, 2023.

In a statement announcing his appointment, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil highlighted Gadon’s experience in the corporate world as an “executive and legal counsel.” They said this experience would “contribute to the formulation of innovative and sustainable poverty alleviation strategies.”

Nutrition is also the focus of a project under the Social Welfare Development – the pilot food stamps program that targets the poorest one million of the Philippines.

Gadon remains suspended and faces the threat of disbarment. – Rappler.com