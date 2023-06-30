Marcos agrees with ‘incomplete’ grade in first year as agriculture chief

'We are not yet done…. There are many, many things that we still need to do,' says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose first year as concurrent agriculture chief saw food prices soaring

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, June 29, that he agrees with the “incomplete” grade given to him by an economist in his first year as concurrent agriculture secretary.

Marcos made the statement in a media interview after the Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center launch in Parañaque City, while responding to questions on his assessment of himself and his Cabinet in his first year in office.

“I saw a report earlier this morning where one of the economists said the grade that I will give the President for agriculture is ‘incomplete.’ I agree with him. We are not yet done…. There are many, many things that we still need to do,” he said.

“We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector,” he added.

Lawmakers and various groups have urged Marcos to appoint a full-time agriculture secretary devoted to the sector but he had thumbed down these appeals, saying he, as President, was in the best position to get things done.

Marcos’ first year as concurrent agriculture chief was marked by steep onion and sugar prices – enough to prompt congressional inquiries that pointed to cartels and poor planning. Egg prices also spiked earlier this year.

– Rappler.com