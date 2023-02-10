Marcos appoints NTC OIC Ella Blanca Lopez as full-time commissioner

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Ella Blanca Lopez as the new commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), months after she took over the leadership of the agency in a temporary capacity.
Prior to her appointment, Lopez was deputy commissioner of the NTC and its Officer-in-Charge (OIC). The NTC regulates, supervises, adjudicates and controls all telecommunication, broadcast, and radio communication facilities in the country.
The NTC is led by a commissioner and two deputy commissioners.
Lopez was appointed on February 7, Tuesday or the day before Marcos left Manila for an official visit to Japan.
The following personnel were also appointed:
DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
ROMEO L. REYES, Director IV
JOSEMARI L. HERNANDO, Director III
LITA M. ROSALES, Director III
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards
KAREN KRISTINE A. ROSCOM, Director IV
Bureau of Animal Industry
PAUL C. LIMSON, Director IV
DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office
MA. JOZZENNE CLAIRE M. BELTRAN-CARANDANG, Deputy Executive Director IV
MARIA DIONESIA A. RIVERA-GUILLERMO, Deputy Executive Director IV
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
ARTURO A. BAESA, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
ANNIE E. GERON Member, Representing the Labor Sector
ANGELITA D. SEÑORIN, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
JESUS B. VILLAMOR, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission
JUAN JOHNNY R. DELA CRUZ, Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
ALFONSO T. LAO, Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
ROMEO A. SUSTIGUER JR., Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII
DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE
Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023
Armed Forces of the Philippines
LEONEL M. NICOLAS, Chief, Intelligence Service, PA
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.