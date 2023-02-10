Marcos appoints NTC OIC Ella Blanca Lopez as full-time commissioner

Leonel Nicolas is appointed the Philippine Army’s chief of intelligence service

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Ella Blanca Lopez as the new commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), months after she took over the leadership of the agency in a temporary capacity.

Prior to her appointment, Lopez was deputy commissioner of the NTC and its Officer-in-Charge (OIC). The NTC regulates, supervises, adjudicates and controls all telecommunication, broadcast, and radio communication facilities in the country.

The NTC is led by a commissioner and two deputy commissioners.

Lopez was appointed on February 7, Tuesday or the day before Marcos left Manila for an official visit to Japan.

The following personnel were also appointed:

DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

ROMEO L. REYES, Director IV

JOSEMARI L. HERNANDO, Director III

LITA M. ROSALES, Director III

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

KAREN KRISTINE A. ROSCOM, Director IV

Bureau of Animal Industry

PAUL C. LIMSON, Director IV

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office

MA. JOZZENNE CLAIRE M. BELTRAN-CARANDANG, Deputy Executive Director IV

MARIA DIONESIA A. RIVERA-GUILLERMO, Deputy Executive Director IV

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

ARTURO A. BAESA, Member, Representing the Labor Sector

ANNIE E. GERON Member, Representing the Labor Sector

ANGELITA D. SEÑORIN, Member, Representing the Labor Sector

JESUS B. VILLAMOR, Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

JUAN JOHNNY R. DELA CRUZ, Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

ALFONSO T. LAO, Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

ROMEO A. SUSTIGUER JR., Member, Representing the Employers Sector and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023



Armed Forces of the Philippines

LEONEL M. NICOLAS, Chief, Intelligence Service, PA

