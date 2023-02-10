Marcos names Bienvenido Rubio as new Customs chief

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Bienvenido Rubio as the new chief of the Bureau of Customs, the Presidential Communications Office announced Friday, February 10.

Rubio is Marcos’ first full-time Customs chief. His previous appointee, Yogi Filemon Ruiz, held the post in a temporary capacity as officer-in-charge. Ruiz once worked in the bureau as director of enforcement and security services.

Prior to his appointment as BOC head, he served the agency as director for Port Operations Service under the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group.

The BOC, which is under the finance department, is tasked to check borders to prevent the entry of smuggled goods, assess and collect revenue from imported goods, facilitate the movements of goods, supervise import and export of cargo in terminals, among others. – Rappler.com