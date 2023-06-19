Marcos, beneficiary of disinformation, to launch campaign vs fake news

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers a message after opening the Malacañang Heritage Tours and Goldenberg Series on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Also pictured are First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and presidential son Simon Marcos. (PPA POOL/KJ ROSALES)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who benefited the most from disinformation in the 2022 presidential polls, said on Monday, June 19, that “fake news should have no place in modern society.”

The President also announced a “media and information literacy campaign” that will be digital and “youth-oriented.”

Marcos was the keynote speaker at the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), which the Philippines hosted for the first time, in Pasay City.

The Philippines is a member of the ICIC executive committee alongside Chile, the United States, Albania, Bermuda, Kenya, and South Africa. It’s envisioned to be a “global forum” of information commissioners – or in Manila’s case, a secretary – “for the protection and promotion of access to information laws in order to improve transparency and accountability to the benefit of everyone.”

Speaking before a crowd of information commissioners, with his own communications chief Secretary Cheloy Garafil onstage, Marcos spoke of the importance of transparency and access to information. He put the spotlight on the Freedom of Information Program, which covers only the executive branch of government.

There have been repeated efforts to codify freedom of information (FOI), but they always fell flat before Congress – even in the previous administration, when an FOI bill was supposedly among the priority legislations of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos has not included FOI legislation in his list of priority bills.

Currently, the Philippine government handles FOI requests through a website that curiously does not cover the Office of the President, referring to Marcos’ office and the agencies under it. To make an FOI request to the OP, one must send an email to the Malacañang office that handles it.

Inquiries and responses made through the electronic FOI portal are public, in contrast to an email request.

Still, Marcos said, access to information and food governance was at the “very core” of his government’s development plan.

The Marcos administration has yet to release the details of this literacy campaign, although Marcos’ first communications chief Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who later resigned, announced a plan to “fight” misinformation.

That plan, however, was not part of the 2023 budget. It’s also unclear if the literacy campaign is connected to the previous one announced by Marcos’ former communications chief, or if it’ll be funded in the next fiscal year, through the upcoming 2024 budget.

Different studies have shown that Marcos benefited the most from years of misinformation and disinformation before and during the 2022 presidential campaign.

Vera Files, an independent news organization, found that “Marcos Jr. benefited the most from election-related disinformation in 2021,” while Robredo was the “favorite target.” Fact-checking coalition Tsek.PH also reported that Marcos was the biggest beneficiary of disinformation in January 2022 alone, while Robredo was the biggest victim.

In 2019, Rappler investigative series documented how the Marcoses tapped social media to rehabilitate their image more than three decades after their patriarch, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was removed from power.

Marcos himself has made several false claims in the past.

The President, the claims he’s made as a candidate, and the claims supporters have made have been the subject of fact-checks by media organizations. For instance, Marcos used to claim he had a degree from Oxford University when was only really awarded a “special diploma.” Fact-checks have also debunked claims that Marcos built the wind farm in Ilocos Norte. – Rappler.com